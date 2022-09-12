JJTRC confirms over 60 registered horses for President’s Cup

Kaieteur News – Guyana has secured the much anticipated finals of the CPL 2022 carded to commence from September 16th to October 2nd, 2022. Creating history with a mega presentation merging Sport, Culture and Carnival where Guyana will be showcased on the world stage.

Preparations for the first ever Cricket Carnival are moving rapidly with a competent team of professionals at the helm. An influx of foreigners is expected in Guyana creating an opportunity for local hotels, eating establishments, taxis and bars to generate added revenue due to the Cricket Carnival.

An entire calendar of multicultural events have been designed to showcase all the local talent who will in turn compliment the international acts to the likes of Machel Montano, Beres Harmmond, Skillibeng, Patrice Roberts, Spice and much more.

Because of the overwhelming response received from the horse racing fraternity and patrons at the previously held Guyana Cup 2022, the President’s Cup was officially inducted into the Guyana Carnival calendar of events.

On Sunday, September 18, the attention will be shifted from Georgetown to The Rising Sun Turf Club West Coast Berbice. Over 60 horses will compete for the coveted first, second and third prizes at the most prestigious Horse Racing event in Guyana.

An improved traffic plan was derived to ensure a smoother flow to and from the event. The organization committee for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) has met with both fire and the Guyana Police to ensure stringent security measures are in place. The parking area has been modified to accommodate over 1,000 vehicles internally to take the attention off of the public roadway. As the final race concludes the attention will be focused on the centre field where a series of local musical artistes are expected to perform for the after party which will be hosted in a safe and exciting manner.

Join the road to the biggest events in Guyana’s history which has over GYD$10 million in cash and prizes to be won.

This event was made possible through the kind sponsorship of our title sponsor Banks DIH and supporting sponsors Guinness, XM Rum, Smirnoff Vodka, Hop House 13, Johnny Walker, AJM Enterprise, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and presented by the JJTRC.