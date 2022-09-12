Fight against COVID-19 takes large chunk of $26.5B health sector mid-year spending

Kaieteur News – The Government has expended $26.5 billion of its $73.2 billion health sector budget for 2022 to help in the fight against the contagious COVID-19 virus.

This is reflected in the mid-year report released by the Ministry of Finance. According to the report, while the virus continues to affect Guyana, hospitalisations due to COVID -19 have decreased when compared to the same period last year, falling from 1,007 in 2021 to 892 in 2022, there were also over 10,000 additional tests in 2022 over the 63,073 for the corresponding period in 2021, reported by the testing unit.

The document noted that the hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19 in the first half of 2022 were concentrated in the months of January and February, post the 2021 infectious season. The Ministry of Finance said that the acquisition of over 132,000 COVID-19 vaccines to date, including 52,000 paediatric doses, demonstrates it is pertinent to the efforts to further curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“As of half-year, the total percentage of Guyana’s adult population who has received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 86.5 percent compared to 29 percent at the same period in 2021. The percentage of adults who received their second dose of vaccination also increased significantly, rising to 67 percent of the adult population compared to 15 percent in the first half of last year. With respect to the 12 to 17 age group, 4,635 adolescents have received their first dose of the vaccine, of which 3,894 received their second dose,” the report added.

As such, the report noted that the Government’s efforts will continue in the second half of 2022 to vaccinate more persons, with an estimated 40,000 booster shots for adults, 25,000 doses for the adolescent age group, and 50,000 doses for children between the ages of 5 to 11 years.

Meanwhile, the document explained that over the review period, $3.5 billion was spent by mid-year to equip health facilities with adequate drugs and medical supplies, and personnel. The amount taken from $17.9 billion is allocated in the national budget to go towards procuring much needed drugs for the health sector.

The mid-year report noted too that at least 25 medical personnel were deployed across eight of the ten Regions to support effective treatment and improved service delivery including Medical Officers, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology Specialists, General Surgeons, Paediatricians, Anaesthesiologists, and Neonatologists among others. Additionally, the report noted that the Government plans to shorten the period of training for Pharmacy Assistants to approximately nine months and deliver it in a decentralised manner within the regions, in order to address the existing shortage.

The Government, through the National Pharmacy Services, is also examining accrediting private Pharmacy Assistant Courses, through the Pharmacy Council of Guyana, to further increase the availability of Pharmacy Assistants. On the matter of medical equipment maintenance, 41 Biomedical Technicians have completed online and hands-on training courses in the repair and maintenance of autoclave machines and oxygen plants.

This will ensure that critical medical equipment is operational, with reduced downtime and a longer lifespan. To continue the fight against chronic diseases, the construction of a diabetic clinic at Lusignan is expected to be completed within the third quarter, and operational by the end of the year.

Additionally, the report noted that Government has screened over 22,000 persons and will continue to ensure early detection and treatment, especially for diabetes and ailments of the heart, including hypertension. The Government said too that it has set in motion key actions towards ensuring that our aspiration of a world-class healthcare system can be realised.

These include establishing new, modern specialty facilities at Anna Regina, Tuschen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath and No. 75 Village, Corentyne, and ensuring that the essential healthcare needs of all citizens are met- including the design and construction of a state-of-the-art Paediatric and Maternal hospital.

The report also indicated that the West Demerara and Bartica Regional Hospitals will also be upgraded, and also mentioned that a large allocation was made for mental health care- $39 million will go towards the extension of the mental health ward at the GPHC, while $50 million will go towards training- especially in specialty areas such as addiction and rehabilitation.