Everest, DCC, Police, MSC, MYO in winner’s row

…Atlantic Marines Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20





Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers

Yesterday in overcast conditions in the City, the rain affected the third round of matches in the inaugural Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles Second Division T20 Cricket Tournament saw wins for Everest, DCC, Police, MSC and MYO.

At DCC, Everest beat Diplomats in the morning game while DCC got the better of 4-R in the afternoon match.

In the first game, Everest reached 53-2 from five overs in reply to Diplomats’ 46-1 in six overs, in a game reduced because of a late start due to early morning rain.

Andrian Foster hit two sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 27 while his sibling Andre Foster hit one boundary to finish undefeated on eight.

Anthony Sanchara clobbered two fours and two sixes in his 17-ball 29 while Mandrekar Bhola was not out on 12.

In the second game at DCC, the hosts made 114-3 in 8.3 overs with Joshua Persaud hitting seven fours and five sixes in an explosive 24-ball 66 while Shamar Yearwood reached the boundary thrice and cleared it once in his 10-ball 18.

This was in reply to 4-R’s 111 in 18.1 overs that featured West Indies Youth team pacer, Isai Thorne, smashing seven sixes and a four in a blistering 24-ball 54 while Ronaldo Scouten hit three fours and a six in his score of 19.

However, Sanjay Algoo who hit a six in his 11 and extras, which contributed 14, reached double figures.

Daniel Mootoo had 4-22 and got support from Nkosi Beaton, Steven Sankar and Sachin Singh, who captured two wickets each for DCC.

At the Malteenoes ground, Jerimiah Scott’s elegant 52 with five fours and three sixes spearheaded the home team to an eight-wicket win.

GNIC were restricted to 117-8 in 20 overs with only Jeffery Blair offering a token of resistance with an undefeated 26, which included a six and a four.

Once the 34-run opening partnership between Ovid Richardson (12) and Javid Collin (13) was broken, wickets fell at regular intervals.

Marcus Watkins and Delon Dalrymple took two wickets each for MSC who reached 118-2 in 11.5 overs.

When MSC attempted their chase, they quickly lost Tuduell McAlister, bowled by Rashidi Benjamin for three in the third over, before Scott joined Stephon Browne to take the score to 67 when Scott departed.

After Scott was dismissed, Stephon Browne who hit a single six in a carefully constructed 22, was joined by Shaquille Williams who stroked an unbeaten 27 which included a couple of sixes to the Thomas lands team to emphatic victory with 8.1 overs to spare.

In the afternoon match at MSC, Police bowled out Sophia for 34in 11.2 overs with only Ronald Hercules, who hit a six and a four in 13, reached double figures while Ameer Mohamed took 4 – 5 as Troy Benn and Kevin Christian bagged two wickets each.

The Cops reached 40-3 in 6.2 overs with Rayon Venture making 14, which included a six.

At GCC, in a game reduced to 10 overs Third Class reached 70-5 in 10 overs with Sanjay Khan making 17 and Ron Bailey getting to 14.

MYO replied with75-3 with former Guyana U-19 off-spinner Sagar Hertheramani top scoring with 30.

In another showdown, MSC beat GCC by five wickets after dismissing the Bourda Boys for 116 despite a fighting 35 from Guyana youth player Zachary Jodah and 22 from West Indies youth player Mavindra Dindyal.

MSC replied with Scott following up his half century against GNIC with 44 while Browne made 33 as Bernard Bailey took 2-23 in a losing cause.