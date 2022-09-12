De people see de light!

Kaieteur News – De Opposition gat a method to dem madness. It might appear like dem nah know wat dem doing but dem gat wan plan.

Dem using political psychology pon de people. Dem filling de people head with stories about how de Govament doing dis and de Govament doing dat to dem. Dem want de people feel as if dem is victim and blame de Govament fuh dem plight.

De Opposition talking about discrimination and marginalisation. But wat dem de do when dem been in office? How come people still marginalised and dem went in deh fuh five years? In two years people get marginalised?

But dat is how de Opposition hope fuh control de people. Dem playing de victim card suh dat de people gan stick with dem since dem gan be seen as de saviour of de people. When a man feel he is victim he gan hold on to you. And dat is wat de Opposition want.

But people memory nah short. Dem remember wah dem same Opposition did promise dem. Dem pickney did get promise wuk. But when de time come, de people see how dem big ones give dem friends and family wuk.

Dem see who get land and plenty land at dat. Dem read about who get gift. Dem know about dem businessmen wah did latch on pon dem leaders. De people nah stupid.

Dem nah falling fuh dah bait. Dem know unless dem get up and get, dem gan get left behind. Dem nah interested in all dis victim talks because at de end ah de day, dem nat gan get better with de Opposition.

Talk half, leff half.