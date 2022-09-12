Latest update September 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De people see de light!

Sep 12, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – De Opposition gat a method to dem madness. It might appear like dem nah know wat dem doing but dem gat wan plan.

Dem using political psychology pon de people. Dem filling de people head with stories about how de Govament doing dis and de Govament doing dat to dem. Dem want de people feel as if dem is victim and blame de Govament fuh dem plight.

De Opposition talking about discrimination and marginalisation. But wat dem de do when dem been in office? How come people still marginalised and dem went in deh fuh five years? In two years people get marginalised?

But dat is how de Opposition hope fuh control de people. Dem playing de victim card suh dat de people gan stick with dem since dem gan be seen as de saviour of de people. When a man feel he is victim he gan hold on to you. And dat is wat de Opposition want.

But people memory nah short. Dem remember wah dem same Opposition did promise dem. Dem pickney did get promise wuk. But when de time come, de people see how dem big ones give dem friends and family wuk.

Dem see who get land and plenty land at dat. Dem read about who get gift. Dem know about dem businessmen wah did latch on pon dem leaders. De people nah stupid.

Dem nah falling fuh dah bait. Dem know unless dem get up and get, dem gan get left behind. Dem nah interested in all dis victim talks because at de end ah de day, dem nat gan get better with de Opposition.

Talk half, leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

JJTRC confirms over 60 registered horses for President’s Cup

JJTRC confirms over 60 registered horses for President’s Cup

Sep 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyana has secured the much anticipated finals of the CPL 2022 carded to commence from September 16th to October 2nd, 2022. Creating history with a mega presentation merging...
Read More
Chulai bowls Royal Strikers U19 to 37-run win

Chulai bowls Royal Strikers U19 to 37-run win

Sep 12, 2022

Everest, DCC, Police, MSC, MYO in winner’s row

Everest, DCC, Police, MSC, MYO in winner’s row

Sep 12, 2022

Melbourne sink Apollo to win CCCA of Toronto 40-over Title

Melbourne sink Apollo to win CCCA of Toronto...

Sep 12, 2022

Trotman claims Gold and Silver for Guyana at FESUPO Championships

Trotman claims Gold and Silver for Guyana at...

Sep 12, 2022

Klaasen’s class hands Warriors first victory of the seaon

Klaasen’s class hands Warriors first victory of...

Sep 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]