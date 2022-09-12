Chulai bowls Royal Strikers U19 to 37-run win

Latest update September 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – National U17 spinner Golcharran Chulai bagged six wickets for 10 runs off five overs to lead Royal Strikers U19 of Wakenaam to a 37-run win over South Side U19 of East Bank Essequibo on Saturday.
Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Royal Strikers U19 batted first and managed 94 all out in 24.2 overs. Trivel Evans made 16, Golcharran Chulai had 15 and Gladewin Henry made 12. Natron Gill claimed 3-15, T. Mohabir had 2-10 and A. Mohabir bagged 2-13.
Southside U19 were bowled out for 57 in 13.3 overs in reply. Gill scored 10 and gained support from Mohandass Surujpaul with 3-14 and Evans, 1-10.
Sep 12, 2022Kaieteur News – Guyana has secured the much anticipated finals of the CPL 2022 carded to commence from September 16th to October 2nd, 2022. Creating history with a mega presentation merging...
Sep 12, 2022
Sep 12, 2022
Sep 12, 2022
Sep 12, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am getting on in age but I have not hung up my picketing gloves. I will ask pro-democracy Guyanese... more
A few nights ago, I heard someone make a very profound statement. He hinted that you can know about the society in which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]