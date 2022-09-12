Chulai bowls Royal Strikers U19 to 37-run win

Kaieteur News – National U17 spinner Golcharran Chulai bagged six wickets for 10 runs off five overs to lead Royal Strikers U19 of Wakenaam to a 37-run win over South Side U19 of East Bank Essequibo on Saturday.

Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Royal Strikers U19 batted first and managed 94 all out in 24.2 overs. Trivel Evans made 16, Golcharran Chulai had 15 and Gladewin Henry made 12. Natron Gill claimed 3-15, T. Mohabir had 2-10 and A. Mohabir bagged 2-13.

Southside U19 were bowled out for 57 in 13.3 overs in reply. Gill scored 10 and gained support from Mohandass Surujpaul with 3-14 and Evans, 1-10.