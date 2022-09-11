What not to wear to the gym

==Fit-Nest==

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – If you plan to start the gym, bear in mind that you don’t need to ‘dress to impress’ but rather ‘dress for success’. This means, ensuring that you are comfortable yet confident in your attire before you head out to chase your weight loss goals.

Activities at the gym requires loads of total body movement, which will call for clothing that does not restrict your movement or even weigh you down. As such, I’ll share some tips on what you shouldn’t wear to your workout session to truly optimise your time.

100% cotton clothing

When I first started exercising, I used to love wearing cotton t-shirts. This was mainly because I could literally see the sweat of my labour once I’m done. Today, that weird fetish has subsided. I’m sure my body is happy and so are the people that would usually have to endure seeing my perspiration!

Other than the unfavourable sight of cotton clothing at the gym, science also agrees that this fabric is not best suited for workout activities since the more moist clothing is, the more likely bacteria will grow, especially if you are wearing it for a long period of time. Moreover, if you have a bruise or a cut that is left exposed to the sweat-laced fabric, it can lead to a fungal infection at the site. Instead, you can opt for polyester and nylon fabrics for your gym routine.

Additionally, my advice is to pack an extra underwear and change into it after your workout, to avoid infections.

Pushup bras or worn out sports bra

Most pushup bras these days carry what we call a ‘bone’ which is a piece of wire that is inserted to prop up your ‘assets’. These can make you uncomfortable at the gym and hinder your movement when performing certain activities.

Likewise, a worn out sports bra will not give you the support you need, especially if you are blessed with a bigger sized cup. If your bra is not tight enough, you’ll have to worry about bounce and even post workout pain. Additionally, research shows that not wearing an appropriate exercise bra can cause the breast tissue to stretch which would leave you with a ‘saggy future’.

Jewellery

Try to avoid wearing jewellery when heading out to the gym. A necklace can be very distracting while rings can cause some bodily damage if you plan to lift weights.

Trainers believe that wearing rings could affect your grip on the weights and can pose a serious risk if they end up slipping due to your fashion quirk. Additionally, the pressure of the weights against your ring can cause deep indentations on the skin and could even damage the ring.

Also, if you must wear a watch, try not to wear one that carries a metal band as this can cause skin irritations. A fitness watch is a great investment but just in case you are still working on raising enough funds, a small face rubber band watch will do just fine.

Too tight clothing

I remember this one time I purchased a track pants and it was super small but I wore it anyways to workout. I was new to exercise at the time but being choked by the tiny pants made me know for sure that it was inappropriate.

Compression clothing which is designed to allow movement but compress the muscles is not a problem, but if the clothing you choose to wear is too small, it will do more harm than good.

Super baggy clothing

Now, we’ve talked about tight clothing and how it can make you uncomfortable but this does not mean that you should reach for t-shirts or pants that are three times your size!

Exercise apparel that fits too loose can be very uncomfortable. It gets in the way when trying to perform various activities and simply weigh you down. In addition, I’m certain it will not make you very confident.

The key is to wear clothing that makes you comfortable and confident.

A full face makeup

Ladies, I understand that some of you may be heading out to do more than run on the treadmill, but think about what would happen if you really do burn out with your face full of makeup.

It can be more embarrassing than if you just wore your beautiful face as is. I personally don’t mind painting my lips when I prepare for my exercise routine, but stay away from mascara and foundation please!

Again, besides the aesthetics of it, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Dr. Joshua Zeichner says, “makeup has its time and place, and the gym is not one of them.” He explained, “When you sweat, dirt and oil can build up under makeup, which leads to irritation, and promotes acne breakouts.”

Worn-out or tight sneakers

Dressing your body appropriately from head to toe is super important for maximum results. Just like dressing, your body with the right clothing is key in your weight loss journey, so is the footwear you choose to use.

For example, if your shoes are worn out (meaning you can almost feel the floor when you walk), please do not wear them to go for a run or even a walk in the park.

“You know your sneakers are too old when the treads or designs on the bottom start to wear out,” says Jasmine Marcus, a physical therapist in Ithaca, NY.

“If the bottoms are flattening in areas and you can no longer see the design of the tread”—not to mention, if there are holes by the toes, or any other obvious signs of total disrepair—“it’s time to get new sneakers.”

Old shoes provide less cushioning and shock absorption and can even throw off the alignment of your feet, affecting your knees and hips during exercise.

You may have recently received a new pair of shoes that might be too tight and instead of giving them away, you decide to exercise in them to stretch them. This can cause injury to your feet and even lock you away from the gym – so the best thing would be not to wear them in the first place!