Satisfy your taste for modern, trendy cakes at Noodle Cake Creations

=Cuisine Culture=

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – With 10 years in operation, Saralise Ming via her trademark business, ‘Noodle Cake Creations’ continues to do her magic creating show-stopping, tasty cakes.

Her business, which specialises in custom designed cakes, was founded back in 2012. Since then, Ming has been perfecting her skills and delivering unique and trendy cakes to her customers.

Some of the cakes available are: premade cream cheese cakes; the Matilda chocolate fudge cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting; red velvet cake with vanilla cream cheese frosting; cookies and cream cake with cookies and cream cheese frosting; vanilla fudge cake with vanilla cream cheese frosting and other seasonal flavours. Also offered is banana bread with cream cheese ribbon, tres leches cake in a variety of flavours and cheesecake in a jar, which comes also in a variety of flavours. Ming made it clear that Noodle Cake Creations is in fact the first in Guyana to offer the cheesecake in a jar option.

Not only are her cakes moist and flavourful but her artwork and cake decorating skills are nothing but impeccable.

Using fondant, Ming has created some masterpieces and with her creativeness, she has perfected a cake that is a replica of a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket, a bowl of ramen cake, the Netflix and chill cake, the burger cake and the coco-melon cake.

Noodle Cake Creations also offers corporate logo cake, cupcakes, edible image cake, macaroons and the jello-shots cake – just to name a few.

The business, which is located at Lot 12 Light Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, between Lamaha and First Streets, is opened Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Orders as well as walk in customers are accepted.

Ming shared that she is constantly innovating to bring amazing new creations to her customers. Coming from a family of bakers, she said that her maternal grandmother baked as a single parent to support her four kids.

“My mom was her assistant and she eventually taught me. I grew up around cake decorating magazines and icing tools,” the business owner said.

While Ming has climbed her way to the top of the cake baking and decorating industry in Guyana, she explained that it was faith that led to her business coming into existence, while her will power, creativeness and support have helped to ensure that Noodle Cake Creations became a success.

“In 2012, I took a chance by starting a custom cake business. I called it Noodle Cake Creations. Noodle because it was strange enough to make it memorable and Cake Creations because that’s exactly what I was making, creative cakes.”

Ming explained that her cake business was not an obvious career choice for her since in 2011, the year before Noodle Cake Creations was birthed, she had graduated from the Rensselear Polytechnic Institute in New York with a master of business administration (MBA) in Marketing and New Product Development. Four years before that, she had secured a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology.

“To the outside world, a cake business didn’t seem right and it wasn’t an obvious next step,” she shared.

However, it was a family friend who had reached out to her and requested that she make a wedding cake for her after her original cake vendor had cancelled. After seeing the amazing wedding cake, another friend had reached out to her for three birthday cakes – this then led to another family friend expressing frustration over how difficult it was to find a suitable person who made more modern cakes in Guyana – and that’s when the business idea came to Saralise.

From there, the rest is history, as Ming has been perfecting her work as a cake baker and designer. Being the sole owner of Noodle Cake Creations, Ming said, “The cake adventure started and continues 10 years later. We have grown from offering only custom designed cakes to having a dedicated store offering premade cakes and treats on a daily basis.”

To check out Ming’s scrumptious work, you can visit her Noodle Cake Creations page on Facebook and Instagram @noodlecakecreations or call WhatsApp @+ (592) 685-6122.

(To share any useful information, please contact me via email:[email protected] or phone number: + 1(592) 694-1862)