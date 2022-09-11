One detained for allegedly trafficking Venezuelan women

Latest update September 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A suspect has been detained for the alleged trafficking of 15 Venezuelan women at Biker’s Bar located at Covent Garden on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
According to a Ministry of Home Affairs release, law enforcement authorities – members of the Police Force along with officials of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter Trafficking in Persons Unit – received information about human trafficking activities at the bar and as a result, conducted a cordon and search at the location around 13:30hrs on Thursday last.
A release by the ministry stated that the authorities found 15 foreign women there. Kaieteur News was told that they were all Venezuelans.
They have since been interviewed and one person has been arrested for alleged human trafficking.
