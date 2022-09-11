Charles is King. Long live de King!

Latest update September 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Charles become King from de moment dem announce dat he mother, de Queen, dead. But dem still had wan ancient ceremony in which he get proclaim as King.
De transition was smooth and seamless. Dem nah had no dispute, no fighting-down and no delays. All de people accept Charles as de King.
If he was de King of Guyana, it woulda been a different story. Dem woulda gat people demanding post-mortem fuh certify dat de Queen really dead. Some people woulda claim how de Queen get murder. Dem woulda demand a police investigation. Den Court injunction woulda file stopping Charles from becoming King.
Protests woulda tek place in Guyana. People woulda claim dat someone else must get de wuk. De Riot Squad woulda get call out to quell de protest. Caricom woulda get call in fuh mediate.
Dem talk show hosts woulda tek to de airwaves demanding to know whether Charles gat dual citizenship. Some ah dem woulda want see he birth certificate. Some crackhead woulda suggest dat he born in Suriname. Somebody woulda come forward and claim dem was wan illegitimate child and de rightful heir to de throne. Den more and more people woulda claim how de line of succession flawed. Dat is Guyana fuh yuh.
De Opposition woulda file a no-confidence motion pon de new King even before he get proclaim. And de matter woulda meet de high court, de Court of Appeal and de CCJ.
Talk half, leff half.
Sep 11, 20222022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… (CPL) – Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their first victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a win over Saint Lucia Kings by six...
Sep 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – When it was advertised on social media that Kit Nascimento would be the guest on the Gildarie-Freddie... more
Kaieteur News – It is well known that Forbes Burnham had the highest regard for the intellect of four individuals:... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]