Charles is King. Long live de King!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Charles become King from de moment dem announce dat he mother, de Queen, dead. But dem still had wan ancient ceremony in which he get proclaim as King.

De transition was smooth and seamless. Dem nah had no dispute, no fighting-down and no delays. All de people accept Charles as de King.

If he was de King of Guyana, it woulda been a different story. Dem woulda gat people demanding post-mortem fuh certify dat de Queen really dead. Some people woulda claim how de Queen get murder. Dem woulda demand a police investigation. Den Court injunction woulda file stopping Charles from becoming King.

Protests woulda tek place in Guyana. People woulda claim dat someone else must get de wuk. De Riot Squad woulda get call out to quell de protest. Caricom woulda get call in fuh mediate.

Dem talk show hosts woulda tek to de airwaves demanding to know whether Charles gat dual citizenship. Some ah dem woulda want see he birth certificate. Some crackhead woulda suggest dat he born in Suriname. Somebody woulda come forward and claim dem was wan illegitimate child and de rightful heir to de throne. Den more and more people woulda claim how de line of succession flawed. Dat is Guyana fuh yuh.

De Opposition woulda file a no-confidence motion pon de new King even before he get proclaim. And de matter woulda meet de high court, de Court of Appeal and de CCJ.

Talk half, leff half.