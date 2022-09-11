Latest update September 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

$89M ECD nursery school commissioned

Sep 11, 2022 News

 

Photos taken of the school on Saturday (Photo Credit: DPI)

 

 

Kaieteur News – A nursery school built at Martyr’s Ville on the East Coast of Demerara for $89M was on Saturday commissioned by Education Minister Priya Manickchand. Also taking part in the ceremony to open the Martyr’s Ville Nursery School officially was Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, and Chairman of Region Four, Daniel Seeram.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand

In a release sent out by the Ministry of the Education, Regional Chairman Seeram described the school as a blessing to the Martyr’s Ville Community, while Minister Manickchand said it was another promise delivered by her government.

According to the ministry, the school was built “to relieve parents of the burden of taking their children to the Mon Repos Nursery School and the Good Hope Nursery School which are located further away.” With the new facility, it is expected that the problem of overcrowding will be a thing of the past at those schools.

The interior of the school before it was furnished (Photo Credit: DPI)

Plans to construct the school started in January of last year and the sod for its construction was turned the following month.  The contract for construction was awarded to Doodnauth Construction and Supplies and the company completed works in December.

The building, according to reports, houses eight classrooms that can accommodate some 270 pupils and is outfitted with a modern sanitary block, independent water system, and there is space for outdoor recreation.

A photo of the school soon after completion in December 2021. (Photo Credit: DPI)

Additional monies were reportedly spent to furnish the building.

 

