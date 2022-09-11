Latest update September 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health’s dashboard, two were recorded in Region Two, four in Region Three and six in Region Four.
Additionally, the Ministry reported that there are eight persons in institutional isolation, 153 are institutional isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.
A total of 71,186 persons have been infected to date and the death toll stands at 1279.
Sep 11, 20222022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… (CPL) – Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their first victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a win over Saint Lucia Kings by six...
Sep 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – When it was advertised on social media that Kit Nascimento would be the guest on the Gildarie-Freddie... more
Kaieteur News – It is well known that Forbes Burnham had the highest regard for the intellect of four individuals:... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]