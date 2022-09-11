12 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health’s dashboard, two were recorded in Region Two, four in Region Three and six in Region Four.

Additionally, the Ministry reported that there are eight persons in institutional isolation, 153 are institutional isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.

A total of 71,186 persons have been infected to date and the death toll stands at 1279.