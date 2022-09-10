Over 300 benefit from Rotary Club of Stabroek Skeldon outreach

Kaieteur News – Over 300 residents of Skeldon and surrounding communities recently benefitted from a community health outreach at the Skeldon Health Centre, which was organised by the Rotary Club of Stabroek in partnership with the Rotary Club of Corriverton and the Ministry of Health, including the Regional Health Office (RHO) of Region 6.

The event was celebrated in conjunction with the Skeldon Annual Health Centre Day where several donations were made by the Health Centre to the community.

This is according to a release from the Rotary Club which noted that the outreach was conceptualised to help residents take responsibility for the preservation of their health. A range of health services was provided in a non-intimidating, community setting. Services offered included blood pressure, blood glucose, blood grouping, healthcare for the elderly, HIV testing, VIA testing, Eye Care, COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots, chronic disease with medical advice from Physicians, ultrasound, dental, audiology, blood donation, BMI/weight and nutrition counseling, physiotherapy, and prescription medication.

The Ministry of Health and the Region 6 medical team was complemented with expertise from the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association, National Blood Transfusion Services, Optique Vision Care and Eureka Medical Laboratories. The outreach was supported by Springdale Farm, FACT, Banks DIH, and Sterling Products.

Apart from prescriptions and medication dispensed, referrals were made to Ophthalmology and other specialised health facilities. Rotary Club of Stabroek intends to work with partners in supporting persons who are in dire need of follow up services.

The success of the outreach, according to the Rotary Club, was largely due to the healthcare professionals who truly epitomize Rotary’s humanity in motion by giving their time selflessly along with the staff of the Skeldon Health Centre for a true partnership. The Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, who was present at the event, expressed her appreciation for the resounding success of the collaboration and indicated an interest for similar interventions in the near future.