Local Golf Club gets boost with Massy donation

Sep 10, 2022

Massy Guyana has donated a sizeable sum towards the hosting of the Lusignan Golf Club tournament which is set to commence today at 12:30 hrs.

Shalini Thakur-Jagdeo hands over a cheque to Lusignan Golf Club President Patanjilee Persaud in the presence of Chet Bowling (R), Lekhnaraine Shivraj (L) and Navindra Thakur.

CEO of Massy Gas Products, Lekhnaraine Shivraj said, “Our values include supporting communities wherever we operate, and Massy Guyana is pleased to contribute to golf. We want to help develop golf like cricket and football so people can have more options in sporting disciplines.”1

Senior Vice President of Massy Group, Navindra Thakur, pledged continued support for the sport.

While accepting the cheque, the President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Patanjilee Persaud, stated that it would help offset the usual heavy cost for maintaining the golf course on the East Coast. Secretary of the Club, Chet Bowling, expressed appreciation for Massy which has demonstrated good corporate social responsibility by supporting the Club and its activities.

The tournament will take the format of Medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start. The prizes up for grabs are overall Best Net, Best Gross, Nearest to Flag (hole 4), Longest Drive (hole 5).

All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect their scorecards, pay their tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play at 12:30hrs.

Once on their respective tee boxes, players must await the sounding of the horn or siren as indication to begin teeing off.

Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament.

 

 

 

 

