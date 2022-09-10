GSCL President upbeat about Prime Minister’s Cup

President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket league Inc. (GSCL), Ian John, says he is very positive of an intriguing Prime Minister’s softball Cup, which is slated for November 11 – 13.

The sixth edition is expected to have the three categories: Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and Open, which is only for Round-Arm bowling.

Over two million dollars in prizes will be up for grabs according to John. He also stated that four women’s teams have also confirmed their interest for the mega softball event.

“I am very optimistic of an exciting tournament; we have eight teams in the Legends, eight in the Masters and eight in the Open; we will stick with those numbers and again I am also confident of a successful tournament,” John mentioned.

He further related that teams are expected from Florida, Orlando, Canada and New York to participate in the various categories.

“We have invited teams from those places and they are eager to take part base on the overwhelming response so we looking forward to the tournament when you have players from all over as well,” John highlighted.

Reflected on what transpired in 2021 during the midst of the Global Pandemic, John happily commented that it was another captivating tournament.

“We had a great tournament last year; yes it was less overseas participation, but it was another showcase when it comes to softball cricket and we at the GSCL are once again eager to run off another eventful tournament in November,” John expressed.

Champions for 2021 were Regal, the Legends, Fishermen, the Masters and Ariel All-Stars, all in the opening category.

John also took the opportunity to say that he is incredibly grateful to the sponsors for this year’s showpiece.

Additionally, John has expressed his profound appreciation to Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips for coming on board again. He echoed similar sentiments to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for offering their support as well.

Meanwhile, preliminary round matches are set for venues across Georgetown.

Among the grounds set to be used are Everest, Every Leary, Guyana Defence Force, Queen’s College, Muslim Youth Organization, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Malteenoes and Demerara Cricket Club.

“These grounds are in good shape and we will continue to intensify our preparations in every aspect to ensure a wonderful tournament,” John concluded.

All finals are scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank, Demerara.