Latest update September 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GSCL President upbeat about Prime Minister’s Cup

Sep 10, 2022 Sports

President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket league Inc. (GSCL), Ian John, says he is very positive of an intriguing Prime Minister’s softball Cup, which is slated for November 11 – 13.

Ian John

The sixth edition is expected to have the three categories: Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and Open, which is only for Round-Arm bowling.

Over two million dollars in prizes will be up for grabs according to John. He also stated that four women’s teams have also confirmed their interest for the mega softball event.

“I am very optimistic of an exciting tournament; we have eight teams in the Legends, eight in the Masters and eight in the Open; we will stick with those numbers and again I am also confident of a successful tournament,” John mentioned.

He further related that teams are expected from Florida, Orlando, Canada and New York to participate in the various categories.

“We have invited teams from those places and they are eager to take part base on the overwhelming response so we looking forward to the tournament when you have players from all over as well,” John highlighted.

Reflected on what transpired in 2021 during the midst of the Global Pandemic, John happily commented that it was another captivating tournament.

“We had a great tournament last year; yes it was less overseas participation, but it was another showcase when it comes to softball cricket and we at the GSCL are once again eager to run off another eventful tournament in November,” John expressed.

Champions for 2021 were Regal, the Legends, Fishermen, the Masters and Ariel All-Stars, all in the opening category.

John also took the opportunity to say that he is incredibly grateful to the sponsors for this year’s showpiece.

Additionally, John has expressed his profound appreciation to Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips for coming on board again. He echoed similar sentiments to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for offering their support as well.

Meanwhile, preliminary round matches are set for venues across Georgetown.

Among the grounds set to be used are Everest, Every Leary, Guyana Defence Force, Queen’s College, Muslim Youth Organization, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Malteenoes and Demerara Cricket Club.

“These grounds are in good shape and we will continue to intensify our preparations in every aspect to ensure a wonderful tournament,” John concluded.

All finals are scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank, Demerara.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day


Sports

GSCL President upbeat about Prime Minister’s Cup

GSCL President upbeat about Prime Minister’s Cup

Sep 10, 2022

President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket league Inc. (GSCL), Ian John, says he is very positive of an intriguing Prime Minister’s softball Cup, which is slated for November 11 – 13. The...
Read More
Double header on this weekend in UDFA Senior League

Double header on this weekend in UDFA Senior...

Sep 10, 2022

ESCL Tournament billed to bowl off on October 9

ESCL Tournament billed to bowl off on October 9

Sep 10, 2022

Local Golf Club gets boost with Massy donation

Local Golf Club gets boost with Massy donation

Sep 10, 2022

Former National player and Coach Abdullah ‘Zico’ Hamid cries neglect

Former National player and Coach Abdullah...

Sep 10, 2022

GMMAKA hosted successful Martial Arts Championship

GMMAKA hosted successful Martial Arts

Sep 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]