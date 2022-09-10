Govt. looking to prequalify contractors for $2.8B Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) has issued invitations for the pre-qualifications of contractors for the construction of the $2,805,000,000 Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute.

Back in 2020, the Government had announced that it secured a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for the construction of the Institute. The CDB had loaned Guyana US$11.6 million, which was the initial cost for the project. At that time, the institute was expected to be constructed at Providence, East Bank Demerara, behind the Guyana National Stadium.

However, in November 2021, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commence, Oneidge Waldron, announced that the project had to be re-scoped. Minister Waldron had said that the re-scoping of the project would require the project being moved to a bigger location and Ogle, East Coast Demerara was selected.

According to the 2022 budget document, the total project cost is now $2,805,000,000, with the sum of $2,436,000,000(US$11.6M) borrowed from CBD for the project and Central Government financing the remaining $369,000,000.

In a recent Government advertisement it was stated that, “A Project Management Unit (PMU) has been established to coordinate the various activities within the Project. The works pertains to the construction of a New Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute following at Port Mourant, East Berbice, Region#6, Guyana.”

To this end it was highlighted that the new Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute should entail a Block C, Block D, external works, mechanical installation and an electrical infrastructure.

Kaieteur News understands that Block C (training facilities) would be a two-storey building with a reinforced concrete frame and reinforced concrete floors and should be approximately 2,850 square metre – Block D (classrooms and student facilities) would be a two-storey building with a reinforced concrete frame and reinforced concrete floors and should be approximately 1,150 square metre.

External works entails site preparation, security office, gates, fence, roads and car parks, concrete drains, septic tanks, reservoir, access and walkway and generator building in an area of approximately four acres.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is the executing agency for the project, whereas the Ministry of Education (MOE) is responsible for the overall implementation of the project.

Notably, payment by CDB will be made only at the request of the Government and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject, in all respects, to the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement.

The Loan Agreement prohibits a withdrawal from the Loan Account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. Also, no party other than the Government shall derive any rights from the Loan Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Loan.

Moreover, the prequalification submissions must be in English and must be submitted by 09:00 hours, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement & Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.