ESCL Tournament billed to bowl off on October 9

Seven teams are set to compete in this year’s Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) 20-over round-robin, over-40 tournament, which will bowl off on Sunday, October 9, at various venues across Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

According to Chairman of the League, Wakeel Layne, the competition will have the same cash incentives and trophies at stake. The winner takes home $100,000 and runners-up will have to settle for $50,000.

He also informed that the teams have confirmed their interest and that has given him the confidence. It is predicted to be another fascinating year.

“We are indeed delighted to announce that the competition is ready to go; our teams stated that they want to play competitive cricket again,” Layne related.

Layne, the former Essequibo softball Inter-County player, also revealed that the top four teams will be playing the semi-finals while the championship game is billed for Reliance ground.

The teams are defending champion Caribbean Cricket Club, Sunrisers Masters, Ravens Sports Club, Devonshire Castle Sports Club, Queenstown Tigers, Invaders Masters and Hibernia Strikers.

Meanwhile, Layne mentioned that he is once again grateful to the sponsors for coming on board. He also expressed satisfaction with last year’s tournament despite the challenge with constant rainy weathers.

On September 25, during the Guyana’s leg of the Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, Layne said several of the sponsors will be in Guyana to witness an exhibition match to kick start the season.

Layne stated the two finalists (Caribbean Cricket Club and Sunrisers) from earlier this year will feature in a game to be broadcast live on Facebook. He said Cricket Journalist and Commentator, Ravendra Madholall, will be spearheading that aspect of the day’s event.