Double header on this weekend in UDFA Senior League

Sep 10, 2022

The Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Senior Men’s football league tournament continues with two more matches this afternoon (Saturday) at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden.

The matches for today (Saturday) will see the defending league champions, Eagles United, taking on Botafago from 2:00pm and the other game which starts at 4:00pm has Haynes’ Winners Connection going head to head with Amelia’s Ward Panthers.

In matches played Saturday last, the Panthers scored a 2-0 win over Blueberry Hill as Kwakwani failed to appear against Capital FC.

The next day, Hi Stars surprised Coomacka winning 3-1 while Silver Shattas held Milerock to a 1-1 draw.

Tomorrow (Sunday) the first game will be between Net Rockers and Kwakwani Strikers at 2:00pm while the second match which kicks off at 4:00pm features Topp XX and Capital FC.

 

 

GSCL President upbeat about Prime Minister's Cup

Double header on this weekend in UDFA Senior League

