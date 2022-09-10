Diaspora Unit hosts Phase One Inter-Agency Meeting

– to provide a higher level of service to the Diaspora

Kaieteur News – Close to 30 representatives from several agencies participated in an Inter-Agency round table discussion with the Diaspora Unit on Friday, September 9, 2022.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation release, this is in keeping with His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment to providing world class services in all sectors.

In this regard, this forum was organised to address the challenges faced by Guyanese abroad and how the relevant agencies can bridge these existing gaps in order to facilitate seamless engagements with the Guyanese Diaspora.

Head of the Diaspora Unit, Rosalinda Rasul highlighted that this engagement with stakeholders is necessary if world class services will be delivered to the Diaspora.

”The purpose of this meeting is really to bring together all the stakeholders so that we can have open and honest discussion on all the challenges the Diaspora and agencies are facing and how we can make this better. If we have open communication, we will be able to raise our standard in service delivery.”

She added that the Unit is not petitioning for special treatment for the Diaspora, but to devise methods on a higher standard of service delivery from the relevant agencies. During the round table discussions, representatives from agencies in attendance, including the National Insurance Scheme, Central Immigration and Passport Office, General Registers Office, Guyana Revenue Authority, Guyana Office for Investment and Guyana Association of Bankers Inc., among others, committed to working with the Diaspora Unit and Consulates to ensure competence.

To this end, General Registrar, Raymon Cummings also pledged his office support to working with the Diaspora and emphasised the need for accurate information from applicants in order to process documents speedily.

Additionally, Senior Superintendent of the Guyana Police Force, Errol Watts reiterated the importance of transparency from all agencies. This he said, will improve the delivery of service in an efficient manner.

Also participating virtually at the Inter-Agency Meeting were Honorary Consuls Robert Reis, Antigua and Barbuda, Nigel Russell, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Deniece Alleyne, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Kim Lucas-Felix, Saint Maarten.