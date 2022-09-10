Latest update September 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

De monarchy is dere to stay!

Sep 10, 2022 Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News Is it nat time dat de monarchy get outlawed. Wat purpose does it serve dese days other dan generating tabloid-styled scandals for de newspapers?  Some ah dem tabloids would close down if nat fuh de royal scandals.

But people all around de world fascinated by royalty. Even hay in de Caribbean royal visit does draw a crowd.

Some ah dem countries in de Caribbean however done decide dat dem gan remove de Crown and replace it with dem own Coat of Arms. Barbados is now a Republic joining Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname. Jamaica done indicate dat dem might scrap de Monarch as dem Head of State.

But is nat fuh we in de Caribbean fuh decide wat gan happen in Britain. Is fuh de British people fuh decide whether dem had enough of dis institution which does cost de taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars each year. Suh is dem in Great Britain gat to decide whether dem still want a monarchy or not.

De monarchy does pass from one person to another not based on suitability and competence but solely on birth. Now dat is nat wan modern concept at all.

Pon top of dat, de Monarch nah gat no real political power.  De Queen only had ceremonial powers. De real decisions does mek by de govament. It is de parliament does pass de laws and de Queen use to rubber stamp dem.

Britain is still a traditional country. It deh in de modern age but tradition still rules de roost. Jus take a look at de dress code and rules for Wimbledon and yuh gan realise dat traditions still supreme in England. And once dat remains suh, de monarchy gan remain.

Talk half, leff half.

 

 

