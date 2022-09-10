Latest update September 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coldingen man electrocuted in yard

Sep 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man lost his life on September 7, 2022 while trying to secure electricity for his home. Dead is 32-year-old Mark Wells of Lot 44 Coldingen, ECD.

According to police, the man’s girlfriend, with whom he resided, revealed that on the day in question around 20:40 hours, Wells was in the yard running a wire to a nearby house to receive electricity. A short while after she said she heard him screaming and rushed to see what was happening.

The woman noted that upon arrival, she observed that he was holding a white electric drop cord in his left hand and lying motionless on the ground. She said that she managed to remove the wire from his hand and observed that he was unresponsive. She then raised an alarm.

At around 20:50 hours, an Emergency Medical Technician unit from the Melanie Fire Station arrived and Wells was later pronounced dead. His body was then examined by ranks and wounds were seen to his left hand palm and right leg.

The body was later taken to the Mortuary where it is awaiting Post Mortem Examination.
Although no foul play is suspected, police said that an investigation is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day


Sports

GSCL President upbeat about Prime Minister’s Cup

GSCL President upbeat about Prime Minister’s Cup

Sep 10, 2022

President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket league Inc. (GSCL), Ian John, says he is very positive of an intriguing Prime Minister’s softball Cup, which is slated for November 11 – 13. The...
Read More
Double header on this weekend in UDFA Senior League

Double header on this weekend in UDFA Senior...

Sep 10, 2022

ESCL Tournament billed to bowl off on October 9

ESCL Tournament billed to bowl off on October 9

Sep 10, 2022

Local Golf Club gets boost with Massy donation

Local Golf Club gets boost with Massy donation

Sep 10, 2022

Former National player and Coach Abdullah ‘Zico’ Hamid cries neglect

Former National player and Coach Abdullah...

Sep 10, 2022

GMMAKA hosted successful Martial Arts Championship

GMMAKA hosted successful Martial Arts

Sep 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]