Coldingen man electrocuted in yard

Kaieteur News – A Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man lost his life on September 7, 2022 while trying to secure electricity for his home. Dead is 32-year-old Mark Wells of Lot 44 Coldingen, ECD.

According to police, the man’s girlfriend, with whom he resided, revealed that on the day in question around 20:40 hours, Wells was in the yard running a wire to a nearby house to receive electricity. A short while after she said she heard him screaming and rushed to see what was happening.

The woman noted that upon arrival, she observed that he was holding a white electric drop cord in his left hand and lying motionless on the ground. She said that she managed to remove the wire from his hand and observed that he was unresponsive. She then raised an alarm.

At around 20:50 hours, an Emergency Medical Technician unit from the Melanie Fire Station arrived and Wells was later pronounced dead. His body was then examined by ranks and wounds were seen to his left hand palm and right leg.

The body was later taken to the Mortuary where it is awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

Although no foul play is suspected, police said that an investigation is ongoing.