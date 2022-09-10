3 pupils tie for NGSA top spot

– performance in Maths and English decline

Kaieteur News

By Allyiah Allicock

From the 16,223 candidates who registered for this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), three pupils – Jonathan Gomes, Angelica Subryan and Neuel Bancroft – were named the country’s top performers.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand who on Friday released the results at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

According to the Minister, Gomes of Josel Education Institute located in Georgetown, Subryan of Cumberland Primary School in Region Six and Bancroft of Annandale Primary on the East Coast of Demerara, all tied for first place with 518 marks and have acquired a space at Queen’s College.

Also placed at Queen’s College are Elliana Ganpat of Mae’s Under 12, Sierra Prescod of Westfield Prep and Jaysean Manram of Graham’s Hall Primary who shared fourth position with 517 marks.

Elijah Ram of Graham’s Hall Primary, Adalyn Bernard of New Guyana School, Arya Mohamed of Success Elementary, Tanika Sukhdeo of Academy of Excellence, and Ziyaad Ally of Aurora Primary shared seventh position and secured 516 marks each, and Jaliyah Holder of New Guyana School, Sarah Baharally of Suddie Primary, Jaren Boucher of Genesis Early Childhood, Parnita Kishun of Dharmic Rama Krishna, and Kaiyah Ramkissoon of New Guyana School shared the 12th position with 515 marks each.

Those who secured 514 marks are: Nicholas Noah Khan and Katherine Sushma Ram Academy of Excellence; Arianne Rebekah DeCaires Of Success Elementary, Bryaneliza Latchman of Providence Primary, Philip Prashant Stephanas of New Guyana School, Hemal Abhay Singh of Dharmic Rama Krishna, Christa Adenike McClure of Stella Maris Primary, Kessiah Jerry Of One Mile Primary, Aeisha Arifa Arjoon of Zeelugt Primary and Amy Emily Chang, Omar Afzal Shariff, Nathan Josiah Gurcharran and Paavan Dev Gangaram of Mae’s Under 12 Primary.

This year’s examination, which was written at 509 institutions across the country, was entirely conducted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The candidates were tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. In each subject area, the assessments consisted of two papers, Paper One with multiple choice questions, and Paper Two with essay-type or open-ended questions. The areas tested in the subject of Mathematics were Knowledge, Algorithmic thinking and Reasoning, in Science were knowledge, comprehension and application, in Social Studies were knowledge, conceptual understanding and use of knowledge, and in English Language candidates were assessed for reading, comprehension, and vocabulary while for structure and mechanics – content, focus, vocabulary and language and organisation.

Giving a detailed overview of the examination report was Dr. Nicole Manning, Director of Operations at CXC.

According to Dr. Manning, out of the four subject areas increased performances were recorded in Social Studies and Science this year, while a slight decline was recorded in Mathematics and English. This year, the overall pass rate for Social Studies is 58.9 percent an improvement from the 2021 performance which was 56.3 percent, while Science recorded a 46.45 percent pass rate as compared to 2021 with 40.1 percent.

As it relates to Maths, a 34.7 percent pass rate was recorded this year as compared to last year which had 36.5 percent, and 64.7 pass rate was recorded for English while in 2021 65.5 percent was recorded.

Following the announcement of the results, top performer Subryan told media operatives that she did expect to be among the top because leading up the exams she did a lot of studying and had extra lessons. Subryan, who said that she was happy with her results shared that she has hopes of becoming a Doctor.

Another top performer, Arya Mohamed, told media operatives “I am feeling extremely overjoyed because I worked really hard for this position and being here today is a dream come true because (I had) sleepless nights and (because of) all the efforts I put in (this), is a well deserved moment.”

Mohamed expressed that she did expect to do well at her exams and in the future she might think of becoming a “Politician”.

Bancroft who shared the top position, told the members of the media that he felt very excited with his results and had never thought he would “place so high in the NGSA exams.”

His advice to pupils preparing to write the next exam is that “you should be discipline and strict, you should only focus on the books and nothing else but you shouldn’t focus all the time because all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, and you should have some break and not too much that distracts you from the purpose of studying.”

Gomes, the other top performer, said that he is very excited with his results and advised pupils who will write future NGSA exams to “set goals for yourself and test yourself and you can do anything if you set your mind to it.”

The NGSA results, the Ministry announced, can be accessed via these websites: http://exams.moeguyana.org and https://ngsaresults.gov.gy/