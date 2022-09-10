24 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update September 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Health Ministry via its daily dashboard revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 24 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,174.
The dashboard shows that no one is currently into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, but seven persons are in institutional isolation, 165 are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 69,723 persons have recovered from the virus.
Sep 10, 2022President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket league Inc. (GSCL), Ian John, says he is very positive of an intriguing Prime Minister’s softball Cup, which is slated for November 11 – 13. The...
