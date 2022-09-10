24 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Health Ministry via its daily dashboard revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 24 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,174.

The dashboard shows that no one is currently into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, but seven persons are in institutional isolation, 165 are in home isolation.

To date, a total of 69,723 persons have recovered from the virus.