24 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Sep 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Health Ministry via its daily dashboard revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 24 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,174.
The dashboard shows that no one is currently into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, but seven persons are in institutional isolation, 165 are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 69,723 persons have recovered from the virus.

