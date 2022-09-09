‘Teachers being treated as ‘third- class citizens in Guyana’ – says Teachers’ Union says

Latest update September 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Mark Lyte said teachers in this country are being treated as third-class citizens even as he warned the government of a more robust representation of the educators this year.
In a video statement on the reopening of schools, the GTU President promised to address decade-old problems confronting teachers. “This academic year will not go down that way, as your leader, with the support of branch representatives and with your support, enough is enough,” Lyte said in a video statement coinciding with the reopening of schools.
He said teachers are being treated as third-class citizens in Guyana and it is time that school administrators and teachers take a stand and send a clear message, making reference to what he termed acts of discrimination against teachers. “Everybody getting a package $250,000, $150,000, $30,000 (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents). What was given to teachers? More work and nothing else,” Lyte said.
He said that the Ministry of Education has promised to provide clothing allowance to teachers in their September salary after school reopens. The GTU President said in a number of schools across the country, there are still ongoing infrastructural works and in some instances, schools remain in a state of unpreparedness.
“And if the condition of the school environment is not conducive, infrastructural work is still ongoing, the school is dirty because of the last-minute construction, I advised our educators to ensure that you sign in the time book and return home,” Lyte said.
He said there are decades-old problems which are still to be addressed and there appears to be no solution in sight. Lyte said the GTU is opposed to the manner in which things are being done in the education sector.
GTU is also calling for increases in teachers’ pay. Up to last year, the union made a proposal for the fourth time for the increase of salary but there has still been no response from the Ministry of Education in this regard.
