Stepson, friend to be sentenced on Monday for killing estate worker

Latest update September 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Deonarine Lakhan called “Pascal” and his friend, Roopnarine Persaud called “Helicopter” are expected to be sentenced on Monday for killing Kawal Shivnauth, called Rupesh, or Rupee, an Uitvlugt Estate worker back in 2017.
The duo appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Demerara High Court. In this matter, representing the State is prosecutor Muntaz Ali.
Lakhan who is also the stepson of Shivnauth and Persaud were arraigned for the murder but both men denied the capital offence, and had opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. The two friends admitted that on January 9, 2017 at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, they killed 39-year-old Shivnauth of Wine Bush, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, during a drinking spree.
According to the State’s case, on the day of the incident, the three men were at a bar in Anna Catherina drinking, when an argument ensued between Shivnauth and Persaud. Persaud then armed himself with a knife which he used to chop the estate worker. Shivnauth then armed himself with a broken bottle to fight back but his stepson disarmed him and used his weapon against him. Shivnauth upon receiving the injuries ran out the shop to get help but Lakhan and Persaud chased after him and dealt him several kicks and punches about his body. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital after he was found with the stabs wounds about his body near the Anna Catherina shop.
