President Ali hails legacy of Queen Elizabeth

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has joined world leaders in mourning the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday.

“I join all Guyanese in expressing our profound and deepest sorrow at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Her passing marks the end of an era in the history of the British Monarchy, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth of Nations,” President Ali said in a statement. He added that Queen Elizabeth’s place in history is assured, and her legacy is intact. “Her long and impactful reign has helped to shape the post-World War II world. Her Majesty has been a source of stability for her country. She will be long remembered for her sterling leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations. Her visits to Guyana are recalled with great fondness. At this time, the thoughts of all Guyana are with the members of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. We join in heralding the life of the longest-serving British Monarch and mourn her passing,” the Guyanese leader said.

Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland said it is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that “we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. After a long life of faith, duty and service, a great light has gone out.” Scotland said “Her Majesty was an extraordinary person, who lived an extraordinary life: a constant presence and example for each of us, guiding and serving us all for as long as any of us can remember. Throughout her reign, and seven decades of extraordinary change and challenge, Her Majesty was the epitome of duty, stability, wisdom and grace. Her Majesty loved the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth loved her. During her reign, she travelled more than any monarch in history, visiting every part of our family of nations. Between 1971 and 2018, she missed only one Heads of Government Meeting. Her devotion to duty was only matched by her skill as Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, always a generous host and consummate diplomat.”

She added, “In Her Majesty’s final Commonwealth Day message, she described our family of nations as “a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time. That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved.”

The U.S. Embassy in Guyana also expressed sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “In the words of President Biden, Her Majesty was “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” the embassy statement concluded.