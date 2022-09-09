Latest update September 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man jailed for breaking into cop’s home

Sep 09, 2022 News

Jailed, Carlos Hackett

Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Carlos Hackett, a labourer, was sentenced recently to 48 months imprisonment for breaking and entering into a policeman’s home.

Hackett of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was arrested on Sunday September, 4, for breaking into the home of Police Constable, 38-year-old Carlene Singh. On Tuesday September 6, 2022, Hackett appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced. In 2019, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin for Hackett for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

