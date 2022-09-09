Man jailed for breaking into cop’s home

Latest update September 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Carlos Hackett, a labourer, was sentenced recently to 48 months imprisonment for breaking and entering into a policeman’s home.
Hackett of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was arrested on Sunday September, 4, for breaking into the home of Police Constable, 38-year-old Carlene Singh. On Tuesday September 6, 2022, Hackett appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced. In 2019, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin for Hackett for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.
Sep 09, 2022Compliments of the KMPA Foundation, Odessa France, Vibert Mingo and Troy Oxford have departed Guyana for Guyana, where they will compete for various educational institutions while on Scholarship....
Sep 09, 2022
Sep 09, 2022
Sep 09, 2022
Sep 09, 2022
Sep 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – As the funeral cortege touched down at the site of the Catholic Church mausoleum where Catholic nuns... more
Kaieteur News – David Hinds, who is associated with the remains of the Working People’s Alliance, once gave a brutal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]