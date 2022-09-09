KMPA Foundation secures scholarship in Jamaica for four athletes

Compliments of the KMPA Foundation, Odessa France, Vibert Mingo and Troy Oxford have departed Guyana for Guyana, where they will compete for various educational institutions while on Scholarship.

According to a release, Mingo is slated for Camperdown High School where Guyanese Ezekiel Newton, Michael McKenzie and Deliza Newton, all from Robin Phillips club in Buxton, are already attending.

Andy Medas-King, the founder of the KMPA Foundation said his organization believes in giving athletes an opportunity “since in Guyana after high school there’s nothing else for our athletes to do, while if they go onto Jamaica they will be able to attend Sixth Form and train at the same time.”

Medas-King noted that in Guyana the athletes struggle with finding regular practice, adding that “while in Jamaica they are going to be there at practice at all sessions. The fact is that coaches in Guyana are of the view that their athletes are being taken away from them but if anyone thinks about betterment they would never deny anyone that opportunity.”

The foundation thanked everyone that played a part in getting the talented local athletes to Jamaica, particularly the parents, for giving the athletes a chance to excel both academically and athletically.