De Queen is dead! God save de King!

Kaieteur News – Nuff people cry yesterday when dem hear how de Queen pass away. She was a graceful and elegant Monarch. With de passing of years, she mellowed like good wine.

Most ah we know she as de Queen of England. But she was also at one time de Queen of British Guiana. Yes, she was we Queen, whether we liked it or not.

She did young when she turn Queen and suh she was much liked by de people. At one time, some people used to say dat she was one of de prettiest women in de world. She was an adorable figure who brought flair, glamour and class to de royalty. She will be missed.

Despite Guyana being a colony at de time, de Queen was not a polarising figure. She was not involved in de nitty-gritty of politics and suh did not attract de sort of hostility of some ah de British political leaders. She left de task of running de country to Churchill, Callaghan, and Cameron, among others.

Dem boys did tell a story about de time when de Queen did come to Guyana and Burnham was driving with she in a horse-driven carriage. De horse did eat a lot ah oats dat day and during de journey, he let out a fart.

Burnham was embarrassed since he was de host and suh he turn to de Queen and seh, “I am so sorry, Your Majesty!”

Without missing a beat, de Queen turn to he and seh, “Not to worry, Prime Minister, I thought it was the horse!”

Talk half, leff half.