GFS rescues boy, 12, impaled by steel rod

Kaieteur News – A 12-year-old boy was on Sunday reportedly rescued by members of the Guyana Fire Service after he fell into a concrete drain and became impaled by a protruding steel rod .

The incident reportedly took place in the late afternoon hours at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD). In a press statement, GFS stated that it had received the call around 18:40hrs and sent its response team to the scene. Firefighters had to cut the rod from the drain in order to free the child and then rush him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for it to be removed via surgery.