Latest update September 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Formidable Guyanese Women’s Squash team selected for SA Games

Sep 09, 2022 Sports

By Sean Devers

The first South American Games was held in 1978 and held every four years that followed, with the last edition being held in 2018 in Bolivia.

Nicolette Fernandes (left) and Ashley Khalil will spearhead Guyana’s Squash team at the South American Games

The 12th South American Games will be held in Asuncion, Paraguay, from October 1 – 15 and Guyana, one of 15 nations expected to participate,  will be represented in four sports disciplines; Athletics, Boxing, Badminton and Squash.

Guyana Squash Association (GSA) is sending a strong Women’s team led by 39-year-old Nicolette Fernandes, who recently became the only Guyanese to win a Gold Medal at the World Masters in Poland when she captured the Women’s Over-30 Singles title.

Nicolette won the only Gold Medal for Guyana in the 2006 CAC Games and is the only Guyanese to win a Pan American Gold Medal in April 2022, in Guatemala.

Senior CASA Women’s singles Gold Medalist,29-year-old Ashley Khalil and 24-year-old Taylor Fernandes, who she defeated in an all-Guyanese CASA Women’s Singles finale, are part of the four-member team which also includes Larisa Wiltshire, who reached the Women’s semi-final at the Senior CASA.

Nicolette replaces Ashley DeGroot, who was a part of an all-Guyanese CASA Semi-finals.

Khalil gave a good account of herself in August at Commonwealth Games in England after once being the lone Guyanese Squash player at the 2010 commonwealth Games in India. Ashley also attended the Pan American Games last April.

Nicolette is the member of the Squash quartet with previous South American Games experience.

Larisa’s father and former Southern Caribbean Champion, Garfield Wiltshire, will double as Manager/Coach.

According to Garfield Wiltshire, the team is scheduled to depart Guyana on October 7 and take the Court on October 10 for their opening match.

“I am satisfied with preparation so far and I believe that if everyone plays their best squash, we should be very competitive,” informed Wiltshire.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day


Sports

KMPA Foundation secures scholarship in Jamaica for four athletes

KMPA Foundation secures scholarship in Jamaica for four athletes

Sep 09, 2022

Compliments of the KMPA Foundation, Odessa France, Vibert Mingo and Troy Oxford have departed Guyana for Guyana, where they will compete for various educational institutions while on Scholarship....
Read More
Dilapidated facilities paint grim reality of sports in Linden

Dilapidated facilities paint grim reality of...

Sep 09, 2022

Brisport-Luke claims gold for Guyana

Brisport-Luke claims gold for Guyana

Sep 09, 2022

Looknauth spurs Essequibo to inaugural title

Looknauth spurs Essequibo to inaugural title

Sep 09, 2022

Formidable Guyanese Women’s Squash team selected for SA Games

Formidable Guyanese Women’s Squash team...

Sep 09, 2022

ESCL Tournament bowls off on Sunday

ESCL Tournament bowls off on Sunday

Sep 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]