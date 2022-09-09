Formidable Guyanese Women’s Squash team selected for SA Games

By Sean Devers

The first South American Games was held in 1978 and held every four years that followed, with the last edition being held in 2018 in Bolivia.

The 12th South American Games will be held in Asuncion, Paraguay, from October 1 – 15 and Guyana, one of 15 nations expected to participate, will be represented in four sports disciplines; Athletics, Boxing, Badminton and Squash.

Guyana Squash Association (GSA) is sending a strong Women’s team led by 39-year-old Nicolette Fernandes, who recently became the only Guyanese to win a Gold Medal at the World Masters in Poland when she captured the Women’s Over-30 Singles title.

Nicolette won the only Gold Medal for Guyana in the 2006 CAC Games and is the only Guyanese to win a Pan American Gold Medal in April 2022, in Guatemala.

Senior CASA Women’s singles Gold Medalist,29-year-old Ashley Khalil and 24-year-old Taylor Fernandes, who she defeated in an all-Guyanese CASA Women’s Singles finale, are part of the four-member team which also includes Larisa Wiltshire, who reached the Women’s semi-final at the Senior CASA.

Nicolette replaces Ashley DeGroot, who was a part of an all-Guyanese CASA Semi-finals.

Khalil gave a good account of herself in August at Commonwealth Games in England after once being the lone Guyanese Squash player at the 2010 commonwealth Games in India. Ashley also attended the Pan American Games last April.

Nicolette is the member of the Squash quartet with previous South American Games experience.

Larisa’s father and former Southern Caribbean Champion, Garfield Wiltshire, will double as Manager/Coach.

According to Garfield Wiltshire, the team is scheduled to depart Guyana on October 7 and take the Court on October 10 for their opening match.

“I am satisfied with preparation so far and I believe that if everyone plays their best squash, we should be very competitive,” informed Wiltshire.