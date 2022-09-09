Businessman awards Region Two top CSEC performers

Kaieteur News – Region Two top performers at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination were on Wednesday awarded $200,000 in monetary awards from Essequibo businessman Alfro Alphonso.

The top performers: Ramoll Baboolall, Uotam Heeralall, Daniel Dowding and Chavelle Solomon all attended the Anna Regina Multilateral School. Babollall received $100,000 while Heeralall, Dowding and Solomon received $50,000 each. Baboolall secured the top spot in the country with passes in 27 CSEC subjects, 24 grade ones and three twos while Heeralall and Dowding tied for the second spot with passes in 25 subjects. Heeralall obtained 24 grade ones and one grade two while Dowding got 22 grade ones and three grade twos. Solomon placed fifth in the country with passes in 21 subjects-19 grade ones and two grade twos.