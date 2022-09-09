Brisport-Luke claims gold for Guyana

FESUPO Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships

– Abrigo takes bronze

Franklyn Brisport-Luke handed Guyana Gold while team mate Keisha Abrigo claimed bronze at the 36th annual FESUPO (South American) Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships, which is currently underway in Campeonato, Brazil.

Brisport-Luke, who is also performing referee duties at the championships, competed in the Master 2 66kg category. He had a best squat of 110kg, a best deadlift of 125kg and bench pressed 62.5kg on his third attempt.

Abrigo competed in the 69kg open classic and squatted 155kg, bench pressed 67.5kg and had a best deadlift attempt of 182.5kg. Brisport-Luke is set compete again in the equipped category while Leroy Trotman will go into action today in the 93kg open classic.

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) had initially shortlisted a 26-member team to represent the nation at the championships, but due to a lack of funding, the team was subsequently reduced to four.

The GAPLF has extended congratulations to Brisport-Luke and Abrigo and expressed gratitude to John Fernandes ltd., Pooran Brothers, Wartsila and Industrial Supplies Guyana for their assistance.

Meanwhile, the GAPLF president, Gordon Spencer, is also performing referee duties at the competition.