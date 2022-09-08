Softball action set for Lusignan on Sunday

The Lusignan Community Development Council will be hosting a softball competition on Sunday at the Lusignan Community Center ground starting at 09:30hrs.

The competition will be played in the Open and Over 40 divisions with the Open being 7-a-side and is sponsored by Panko Steel of Lusignan.

Teams are asked to be present at the venue at 09:00hrs for registration. Food and drinks will be on sale and all proceeds from the competition will be used for community projects.

At stake are trophies and teams can contact Jailall on 651 4560 for registration.