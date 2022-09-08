Latest update September 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Softball action set for Lusignan on Sunday

Sep 08, 2022 Sports

The Lusignan Community Development Council will be hosting a softball competition on Sunday at the Lusignan Community Center ground starting at 09:30hrs.

Sandy Ramsundar of Panko Steel presents the trophies to CDC Chairman, Khemraj Jailall, in the presence of Treasurer, Tejwant Persaud.

The competition will be played in the Open and Over 40 divisions with the Open being 7-a-side and is sponsored by Panko Steel of Lusignan.

Teams are asked to be present at the venue at 09:00hrs for registration. Food and drinks will be on sale and all proceeds from the competition will be used for community projects.

At stake are trophies and teams can contact Jailall on 651 4560 for registration.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day


Sports

Softball action set for Lusignan on Sunday

Softball action set for Lusignan on Sunday

Sep 08, 2022

The Lusignan Community Development Council will be hosting a softball competition on Sunday at the Lusignan Community Center ground starting at 09:30hrs. The competition will be played in the Open...
Read More
Pele FC Alumni/Lions Club of Georgetown hosts successful August Camp

Pele FC Alumni/Lions Club of Georgetown hosts...

Sep 08, 2022

How Chase’s Academy changed the life of Jaleei Alcindo

How Chase’s Academy changed the life of Jaleei...

Sep 08, 2022

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men’s rankings

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in...

Sep 08, 2022

Magnificent Miller guides Royals to victory

Magnificent Miller guides Royals to victory

Sep 08, 2022

Unbeaten Eagles FC soar past Uitvlugt Warriors; Den Amstel and Bell West draw

Unbeaten Eagles FC soar past Uitvlugt Warriors;...

Sep 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]