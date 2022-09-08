Pres. Ali to urge police to release RSS findings of ‘Paper Shorts’, Bascom’s probes

Kaieteur News – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday told Reporters that he would be urging the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to release the Regional Security System’s (RSS) findings, once it has completed reviewing the murder case of Ricardo Fagundes better known as ‘Paper Shorts’, and probing allegations made of a cover-up by Detective Sergeant Dion Bascom.

Ali was at the time being interviewed on the sidelines of an event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) when a Reporter asked him if the investigation into Bascom’s allegations was completed and whether or not the findings will be made public. Ali in response said: “I have not received the information that the report is completed as yet but once that report is completed… then I will urge the police to share the findings of the report”.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) was silent for months about progress in the investigation into the murder of Fagundes until Bascom came forward with his allegations. Fagundes was gunned down in March 2021, just moments after stepping out of the Palm Court night club on Main Street, Georgetown. The GPF, however, was forced to break its silence about the investigation after, Bascom, a Detective who initially had been part of the probe, publicly accused his superiors at the force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of taking a bribe to cover-up the case.

Bascom even named two individuals, Mark Richmond, a Security Officer with Mohamed’s Enterprise on Lombard Street and prominent Businessman, Azruddin Mohamed, as suspects in the case. The GPF has since denied the allegations of a cover-up and had ordered its Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate Bascom for alleged breach of the force’s codes of conduct.

The suspects and one of the officers he accused of taking the bribe, Superintendant Mitchell Caesar, have also denied the allegations two and have threatened to sue him millions for defamation of character. So far, only Mohamed has followed through with his threat by moving ahead to slap Bascom with a 200M dollar suit. Bascom has said publicly that he will stand by his claims and suggested that he has the evidence to back them up but is fearful for his life. Via his attorney, Nigel Hughes, he requested state protection from President Ali, which has not been forthcoming.

Ali had said that he is not against granting Bascom protection but to date the Policeman has not received any. The President had invited the RSS headquartered in Barbados to investigate the accusations and review the investigations done so far in the Fagundes killing.