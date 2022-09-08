Pele FC Alumni/Lions Club of Georgetown hosts successful August Camp

– 44 children attended the 4-day event

Having been curtailed for two years due to the global pandemic which rocked Guyana and the world, the annual Pele FC Alumni/Lions Club of Georgetown Durban Park Summer Camp made a welcome return last month’s end.

The four-day event attracted 44 children between the ages of 6 and 13 and was conducted on August 13th, 20th, 26th, and 27th at the Den of the Lions Club of Ruimveldt, located in Festival City.

Deemed a resounding success, the purpose of the Camp was to improve the Literacy levels of the participants through fun. This year there was an addition to the programme which saw Art and Craft being integrated into the Literacy sessions.

Providing expert guidance and support in Art and Craft sessions was the Director of Unique Touch along with the staff. Additionally, trained teachers volunteered and assisted with the Literacy sessions at the Camp, while the Literacy Unit of the Ministry of Education provided some technical support in the form of a Literacy Clinic.

On the final day of the camp, all the participants received backpacks and stationery donated by Pele FC Alumni in addition, some of the male participants received pants. Items were donated to assist the kids for the new school term; assisting with the distribution were members of the Lions along with local Pele Football Club President, Dirk Exeter and ExCo Member, Prince Johnson.

The Lions Club of Georgetown Durban Park and Pele FC Alumni wishes to express profound gratitude to all those companies including Federal Management Systems Inc. and individuals who would have contributed to the return and success of the August Camp. Certificates of Appreciation were presented to the Ministry of Education and Unique Touch.