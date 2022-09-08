How Chase’s Academy changed the life of Jaleei Alcindo

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going…

By Sean Devers

The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary and 18-year-old Chase’s Academy, Fruta Conquerors and National U-20 selectee, Jaleei Alcindo, has trod a rough road to success.

The versatile teenager remained focused on his goal while playing football and studying despite several difficult moments in his young life which began with no support from his parents for his Education or football.

“Well… I had very little support from both of my parents for sports and for my school work … nearly zero support from both of them… and that was really difficult on me doing it all. I had real difficulties during CXC pertaining to school, football and family problems.”

“For school I had financial problems and I was compensated by Sir Chase and his wife and the family I was staying by. I didn’t have any resources such as Internet, computer and text books… but eventually, by the grace of God, he provided every way possible as I pushed through.”

“My Teachers, Sir Chase, my Aunt and the family I was staying with during that period of time helped with my academics,” informed Jaleei, who sadly has no photos of his family and him.

“On the other hand, for football, due to being hyperactive and lacking rest, along with taking on stress from my family, I suffered a couple of seizures which were life threatening to me. But eventually the doctor explained that nothing was wrong with my body, it was just my brain was over worked and it needed rest.”

“Never the less, I had no financial support from my parents during CXC but I had that from the family I was staying with and my friend and Sir Chase and his wife.”

“Lastly, if it wasn’t for my Aunt who paid for my CXC, I probably won’t have even written it because I had no one else to pay for it,” lamented Jaleei who loves listening to music.

The talented and level headed teen was focused on what he wanted to achieve as student athlete at Chase’s Academy and attained 355 at NGSA before passing all ten subjects at CSEC.

Jaleei was selected in the U-14 and U-15 programmes but he did not go on the tours due to injuries.

When he was selected for the National U-20 side earlier this year he missed the Tournament due issues with his documents.

“We played some practice matches in Guyana before we left and the day before we were to leave I did not get to leave with the team because when we were checking the documents, my document, was not right…I did not do my medical.”

“I had to stay and was left in the hands of other Managers of the GFF but they didn’t take care of me. They were to take me to do the medical and send me to play the second match but I had school and stuff and did not follow it up,” revealed Jaleei.

But like he has done when life knocked him down; he got up, dusted himself off and moved forward with determination and resilience, proving that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

The Tucville-based Conquerors player was born on July 27, 2004 in Tiger Bay to Sabrina Singh and John Alcindor before growing up in Albouystown.

Jaleei, who has four brothers and five sisters, attended the St. Winifred’s Secondary School before he moved to Chase’s Academy due to his Football ability.

It was there the fifth form student wrote 10 subjects; Economics, Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), Office Administration, Principles of Accounts, Principals of Business, Human and Social Biology (HSB), Mathematics, English ‘A’, Physical Education and Social Studies.

Jaleei now intends to attend the University of Guyana after he graduates to do Management, Administration and Financing and is fully aware of the importance of a sound Education. He also disclosed that his favourite subjects are Principles of Business and Human and Social Biology.

“It’s really important to me because I knew that education and academics are the main keys for getting out of poverty and I wanted to make a change in my family and environment. That made me understand the value of it,” explained the midfielder.

He said that he became interested in Football from watching his older brother and his friends playing and also looking at professional footballers on television.

“My goal is to become a professional footballer if possible, but mainly an Entrepreneur. My favourite Footballers are Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes. Reason being, they are very smart and strong football players and they are always observant on the pitch and make brilliant plays most of the time.”

The teen whose life was turned around in a positive manner when he was given a scholarship at Chase’s Academy remembered his most memorable Football matches.

“The first one was a match for Chase in the ExxonMobil tournament where our team was down 3-1 and we came back to win 4-3 with me scoring two goals and one assist. There was also a match for the U-20 National team against Milerock FC where I was promoted by the head coach of the Guyana national team to be part of the senior team, because he was really impressed with my performance that game. He even personally congratulated me and picked me out from the U-20 squad. I was the only one he chose,” said the teen who stated it was a bit challenging, balancing studies and football.

“I was really disciplined when it came to my school work even if it meant to ease up the football for a day or two. But I also gave some time to football and eased up school work,” added the footballer who also participates in Cricket, Basketball, Swimming and Track and Field.