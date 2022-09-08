Guyana want be part owner fuh Exxon

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana planning fuh acquire 50 percent share in Exxon. De man with de vision seh dat is de only way we can get co-management in de oil sector. De man looking fuh co-management because is only with co-management dat we can check dem bills in real time.

And de man know about checking bills. De man don’t miss a penny. De man use to check grocery bill when he bin small. Every cent gat to be accounted fuh.

De man gan ensure dat we nah gat to check no bills, we writing out de payment vouchers we self. Guyana become de purchasing clerk fuh dem oil companies. We buying fuh dem and we paying it with we own money.

De man know dat dem foreign firm trying to get around we local laws. And he seeing everything wah happening. De man gat eagle eyes. Nuttin nah gan pass he. He done see how some ah dem companies trying fuh smart de system. And he determined fuh plug dem gaps like how dem road people does plug dem potholes.

De man nah interested in 2 percent royalties. De man determined dat everything gan be half and half. Just like power sharing. De oil companies gat to pay 50% royalties, 50% expenses, 50% profits and 50% de clean-up cost if dem gat oil spill.

We gat to clap a man like dis. De man know wat he doing. De man nah interested in real time monitoring. De man want real time co-management where Guyana own half and de oil company own half.

Talk half, leff half.