Latest update September 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana want be part owner fuh Exxon

Sep 08, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana planning fuh acquire 50 percent share in Exxon. De man with de vision seh dat is de only way we can get co-management in de oil sector. De man looking fuh co-management because is only with co-management dat we can check dem bills in real time.

And de man know about checking bills. De man don’t miss a penny. De man use to check grocery bill when he bin small. Every cent gat to be accounted fuh.

De man gan ensure dat we nah gat to check no bills, we writing out de payment vouchers we self. Guyana become de purchasing clerk fuh dem oil companies. We buying fuh dem and we paying it with we own money.

De man know dat dem foreign firm trying to get around we local laws. And he seeing everything wah happening. De man gat eagle eyes. Nuttin nah gan pass he. He done see how some ah dem companies trying fuh smart de system. And he determined fuh plug dem gaps like how dem road people does plug dem potholes.

De man nah interested in 2 percent royalties. De man determined dat everything gan be half and half. Just like power sharing. De oil companies gat to pay 50% royalties, 50% expenses, 50% profits and 50% de clean-up cost if dem gat oil spill.

We gat to clap a man like dis. De man know wat he doing. De man nah interested in real time monitoring. De man want real time co-management where Guyana own half and de oil company own half.

Talk half, leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day


Sports

Softball action set for Lusignan on Sunday

Softball action set for Lusignan on Sunday

Sep 08, 2022

The Lusignan Community Development Council will be hosting a softball competition on Sunday at the Lusignan Community Center ground starting at 09:30hrs. The competition will be played in the Open...
Read More
Pele FC Alumni/Lions Club of Georgetown hosts successful August Camp

Pele FC Alumni/Lions Club of Georgetown hosts...

Sep 08, 2022

How Chase’s Academy changed the life of Jaleei Alcindo

How Chase’s Academy changed the life of Jaleei...

Sep 08, 2022

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men’s rankings

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in...

Sep 08, 2022

Magnificent Miller guides Royals to victory

Magnificent Miller guides Royals to victory

Sep 08, 2022

Unbeaten Eagles FC soar past Uitvlugt Warriors; Den Amstel and Bell West draw

Unbeaten Eagles FC soar past Uitvlugt Warriors;...

Sep 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]