Foreign companies among 9 bidders vying to supervise NGL and Power Plant construction

Kaieteur News – Responding to the Ministry of Natural Resources invitation for proposals for consultancy services for the supervision of the integrated Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Plant and the 300 megawatt (MW) combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant, nine companies have applied for the job.

This was revealed during the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. There it was revealed that the consultancy firms are Worley (T&T), Stratergy (USA), SGS Panama Control Services Inc., Novus Guyana Inc., Massy Wood Guyana Inc., CB & Associates Inc. in joint venture with Stantec, Engineers India Limited, Engineering & Consulting Services (Europe), and TGM (Canada).

The Ministry had explained in its advertisement that the main objective of this Consultancy is for the Consultant to assist the Government of Guyana through the Gas to Energy Task Force in the design review, construction, supervision and general project management of the development of the integrated plants, and contract administration throughout the project implementation process and thereafter during the defects liability period.

The estimated duration of the project is 42 months from the date of Contract signing and at least 12 months thereafter for defects liability from a date to be determined. The Ministry said that Consultants will be selected in accordance with the policies and procedures set out by the National Procurement Act (2003).

Also opened is for a project for the rehabilitation of the female dormitory at Aishalton in Region Nine. This Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project is estimated to cost $41 million.

