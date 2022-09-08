Covid-19 ICU empty; 19 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – With no patient admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard revealed on Wednesday that within the last 24-hour period a total of 19 new cases were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,133.

The dashboard shows that eight persons are in institutional isolation, 174 are in home isolation, three are quarantined institutionally, and to date a total of 69,672 persons have recovered from the virus.