Car stolen at Paradise found in Sophia

Kaieteur News – The Toyota Carina 192 car that was stolen on Monday from in front of a house at Paradise on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) has been recovered.

The stolen car was reportedly found on Wednesday with only its battery missing and parked in a “fine cross street” located at the back of C Field Sophia, Georgetown. Speaking with the Kaieteur News, Owner of the vehicle, Everton Blackman, a security officer said, “Police from the Turkeyen Police Station called me this morning (Wednesday) and tell me that dem find the car in Sophia and I went and collect it”.

Blackman related that he is grateful his car was found in tact and without any other parts missing beside the battery. He remembered reading a media report of several car shells found “somewhere by Linden side” (in the backlands along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway) and was fearful that his car would have end up like that too. “I don’t know if they had intentions of stripping it or they might have used it to or intended to use it to commit a robbery but I happy that I got it back in working order”, Blackman said.

As it relates to the carjackers, police are still clueless. Blackman’s car was reportedly stolen sometime after midnight on Monday. He recalled arriving home around 21:00hrs on Sunday and parking it in front his home. His father stayed outside on the veranda until midnight and the car was still there when he retired to bed. The following day around 05:45hrs when Blackman woke-up to feed his chickens, the car had vanished. “All I see was the bare spot no car”, Blackman had told Kaieteur News.

It was just two weeks ago that police on the East Bank Demerara recovered seven stolen cars along the Linden/Highway and arrested five suspected carjackers. They have all been charged and remanded to prison. Among them are: Jason Harry, 36, and ex-member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF and a resident of Kuru Kuru Linden/Soesdyke Highway, Jomaine Watson, 26, Toney Jerrick, 32, Stanford Ford, 25, and Randy Fraser.

According to information, through a well organised system, cars are being stolen from across the country – an operation that reportedly sees the involvement of workshops, dealers and businessmen. Sources told Kaieteur News that carjackers in a named area would openly brag about the crime but residents have been too fearful to reveal who they are.