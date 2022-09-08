$11.8B contract signed to build Schoonord to Crane four-lane road

Kaieteur News – Designed to reduce traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara corridor, contracts for a new four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane was on Wednesday signed by the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

At the Arthur Chung Conference Centre yesterday a total of $11.8 billion in contracts were signed by eight contractors in the presence of the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andre Ally, Chief Executive Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves and Director of Projects, Omar Narine.

The new four-lane project according to Mr. Greaves has been divided into eight lots and will measure some 4.1km of dual carriageway reinforced concrete road. Some of the features of the highway he highlighted include an emergency lane, medians, the rehabilitation of 2.4km of roadways, two roundabouts, 11 reinforced concrete box culverts, 36 pre-stressed bridges, road signage and markings. The duration for this project is 15 months and works will begin shortly. This new highway is expected to be completed ahead of the new Demerara River Bridge. Works for that project will start later in the year, the Government has said.

Meanwhile, the contractors who were awarded the four-lane road contract are, VR Construction who was awarded Lot 1to the tune of $849,095,205, Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. who was awarded Lot 2 to the tune of $992,329,170, L’heureus Construction & Services Inc. who was awarded Lot 3 to the tune of $2,146,128,836, Guyamerica Construction Inc. who was awarded Lot 4 to the tune of $2,651,774,881; AJM Enterprises who was awarded Lot 5 to the tune of $1,834,765,958; Vals Construction who was awarded to do Lot 6 to the tune of $1,335,058,200 while Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. was awarded Lot 7 to the tune of $1,073,817,633 and lastly, Lot 8 was awarded to JS Guyana Inc. to the tune of $927,751,073.

The CEO in his closing remarks congratulated the contractors and informed them that a team from the CH&PA’s Project Department will be monitoring the project closely and “we expect you to put your best foot forward.”

Meanwhile, Minister Croal told the gathering that the construction of the highway will energise the economic activity within the region. These activities he said, “will no doubt result in significant improvements in job opportunities and when you have new road networking, opening of new lands will mean also, not just for housing but opportunities for expansion for agriculture and agro-processing industry, processing facilities in manufacturing and the construction of industrial complexes.”

The Minister further stated that the four lane highway will compliment other ongoing projects they have within the region. For example, he noted they have activities such as the preparation works in clearing of lands for new housing areas. With that being said, Croal disclosed that in two years they have allocated in Region Three over 3200 house lots and this year so far they have allocated over 1400 lots, and also the region saw the construction of core homes at Parfaite Harmonie.

While noting the project would create a hub for residential and commercial development, the Housing Minister told the contractors that, “it is extremely important as contractors you commit fully to the task that is before you, signing the contract today is just a start of this massive project you must be ready to begin actual work on the ground and you must focus your energy on delivering a high standard of construction.”

He tasked the contractors to ensure that works are completed within the required timeline and that monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure that they deliver as committed.