Ward Panthers, Hi Stars grab victories, Kwakwani Strikers hand Capital FC win, Shattas and Milerock play to draw

UDFA Senior League…
Kaieteur News – Amelia’s Ward Panthers on Saturday recorded a 2-0 won over Blueberry Hill, while Capital FC gained a victory following the non-appearance by Kwakwani Strikers as Hi Stars the following day upended Coomacka FC and Milerock and Silver Shattas game ended in a draw.
Taking to the field at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in game one on Sunday the Panthers turned back the challenge of Blueberry Hill with a 2-0 win behind a brace from Kevin Green in eight minute of play and the other scored by Dixie Peters in the 33rd minute.
Kwakwani Strikers never showed up and by virtue of that Capital FC gained full points via the walkover route.
On Sunday, Coomacka FC could not get the better of a Hi Stars side which prevailed 3-1. Hi Stars win came from the efforts of Andre Walker who scored in the 29th and 54th minutes, while the third goal was registered by Orin Ross. Alex Daw pulled one back for Coomacka by scoring in the 90th minute.
In the other game, Silver Shattas and Milerock shared points from a 1-1 stalemate. Akeem Green first scored for Milerock in the 35th minute of play and the equaliser for Shattas was gained by Damian Williams in the 71st minute of play.
Two more double headers in the UDFA Senior League championship are skated for the MSC ground on Saturday and Sunday.
