Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ward Panthers, Hi Stars grab victories, Kwakwani Strikers hand Capital FC win, Shattas and Milerock play to draw

Sep 07, 2022 Sports

UDFA Senior League…

Kaieteur News – Amelia’s Ward Panthers on Saturday recorded a 2-0 won over Blueberry Hill, while Capital FC gained a victory following the non-appearance by Kwakwani Strikers as Hi Stars the following day upended Coomacka FC and Milerock and Silver Shattas game ended in a draw.

Taking to the field at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in game one on Sunday the Panthers turned back the challenge of Blueberry Hill with a 2-0 win behind a brace from Kevin Green in eight minute of play and the other scored by Dixie Peters in the 33rd minute.

Kwakwani Strikers never showed up and by virtue of that Capital FC gained full points via the walkover route.

On Sunday, Coomacka FC could not get the better of a Hi Stars side which prevailed 3-1.  Hi Stars win came from the efforts of Andre Walker who scored in the 29th and 54th minutes, while the third goal was registered by Orin Ross. Alex Daw pulled one back for Coomacka by scoring in the 90th minute.

In the other game, Silver Shattas and Milerock shared points from a 1-1 stalemate. Akeem Green first scored for Milerock in the 35th minute of play and the equaliser for Shattas was gained by Damian Williams in the 71st minute of play.

Two more double headers in the UDFA Senior League championship are skated for the MSC ground on Saturday and Sunday.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day


Sports

Unbeaten Eagles FC soar past Uitvlugt Warriors; Den Amstel and Bell West draw

Unbeaten Eagles FC soar past Uitvlugt Warriors; Den Amstel and Bell...

Sep 07, 2022

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – West Demerara FA Kaieteur News – Eagles FC of Stewartville kept a perfect record of three wins from as many matches, brushing aside neighbours...
Read More
Semi-final showdowns on today

Semi-final showdowns on today

Sep 07, 2022

Canadian Legends surge to Canada Cup 1 Masters Category champion

Canadian Legends surge to Canada Cup 1 Masters...

Sep 07, 2022

Guyana South American Games Track and Field team conundrum?

Guyana South American Games Track and Field team...

Sep 07, 2022

Ward Panthers, Hi Stars grab victories, Kwakwani Strikers hand Capital FC win, Shattas and Milerock play to draw

Ward Panthers, Hi Stars grab victories, Kwakwani...

Sep 07, 2022

WINDIES O60s lose to Pakistan in World Cup opener

WINDIES O60s lose to Pakistan in World Cup opener

Sep 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]