Ward Jets cart off honours to win junior and senior LABA 3×3 competitions

Sep 07, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Finals wins were recorded by two outfits from Amelia’s Ward Jets on Sunday night as they claimed top prizes when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) organized 3×3 competition for senior and junior players ended at the Retrieve Hard Court in Mackenzie.

The competitions began Saturday night with the junior preliminary rounds taking place where reaching the final four were Jets #1, Retrieve Raiders #1, Jets #2 and Kings #1 and among the seniors those advancing were Royals, Jets #1, Kings #1 and Jets #4.

Senior LABA 3X3 winners Jets #4 pose with MVP Quincy Easton at far left.

Both Jets teams were winners on Sunday when the semifinals and finals were held with Jets #1 taking championship honours led by the Most Valuable Player Tishawn Kitt, as they won 16-12.

In the senior semifinals Jets #4 secured a place in the title round by beating Jets #1 in one game and Royals taking care of Kings #1.

In the senior final Jets #4, being too good for Royals, carted off top honours again for the Ward club, this time being led by the Most Valuable Player award winner Quincy Easton and winning that final, 15-10.

The trophies and replicas for the two competitions were donated by the LABA President Lawrence Simon.

Jets #1 Most Valuable Player Tishawn Kitt collects trophy from LABA President Lawrence Simon.

Jets #1 Junior winners of the LABA 3X3 competition.

 

 

 

 

 

