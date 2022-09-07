Ward Jets cart off honours to win junior and senior LABA 3×3 competitions

Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Finals wins were recorded by two outfits from Amelia’s Ward Jets on Sunday night as they claimed top prizes when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) organized 3×3 competition for senior and junior players ended at the Retrieve Hard Court in Mackenzie.
The competitions began Saturday night with the junior preliminary rounds taking place where reaching the final four were Jets #1, Retrieve Raiders #1, Jets #2 and Kings #1 and among the seniors those advancing were Royals, Jets #1, Kings #1 and Jets #4.
Both Jets teams were winners on Sunday when the semifinals and finals were held with Jets #1 taking championship honours led by the Most Valuable Player Tishawn Kitt, as they won 16-12.
In the senior semifinals Jets #4 secured a place in the title round by beating Jets #1 in one game and Royals taking care of Kings #1.
In the senior final Jets #4, being too good for Royals, carted off top honours again for the Ward club, this time being led by the Most Valuable Player award winner Quincy Easton and winning that final, 15-10.
The trophies and replicas for the two competitions were donated by the LABA President Lawrence Simon.
Sep 07, 2022GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – West Demerara FA Kaieteur News – Eagles FC of Stewartville kept a perfect record of three wins from as many matches, brushing aside neighbours...
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – For reasons of libel, certain names will have to be withheld. The conspiracy to reject the final GECOM... more
Kaieteur News – It is reported that the APNU+AFC met with diplomatic representatives of the United States of America,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]