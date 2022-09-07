Unbeaten Eagles FC soar past Uitvlugt Warriors; Den Amstel and Bell West draw

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – West Demerara FA



Kaieteur News – Eagles FC of Stewartville kept a perfect record of three wins from as many matches, brushing aside neighbours Uitvlugt Warriors 7-1 on Sunday last when competition in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Leonora Track & Field Facility, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

The other match played on the day produced an exciting 3-3 draw between Den Asmtel FC and Bell West FC in a see-saw affair.

However, the day belonged to the Eagles FC lads who pocketed their third set of full points on account of another solid display. They were led by Shakeel King who rocked the nets on three occasions, registering a hat-trick in the process.

King found shooting range and buried goals in the 16th minute as well as the 24th and 34th minutes as they totally shut out their rivals from Uitvlugt Warriors which showed brief resistance in the 8th minute when Jonathan Anderson scored, but the Eagles were already two goals up at that point.

Jhonatan Jesus in the 4th minute and Ryan Lewis one minute later had already stamped Eagles’ authority on proceedings as they proved that their previous two wins were no fluke, the momentum flowed into this clash, almost immediately.

Uitvlugt tried their utmost to stem the flow of goals and were successful to some extent in delaying the same, but the Eagles lads were not done just yet. Kevin Agard added his name to the score sheet in the 47th minute, while the icing on the cake was completed in the 70th minute, compliments of a Joshua Medouze strike.

The Den Amstel shindig against Bell West of the West Bank saw the latter taking the early advantage when Shawn Vanvield breached the Den Amstel defence and goalkeeper with just five minutes on the clock.

But, Den Amstel’s Keshon Humphrey, who would become a constant threat to the Bell West side in their defensive third, blasted the first of his hat-trick in the 12th minute to add some parity to the score. But the joy of leveling the score was short-lived as six minutes later Bell West restored the advantage when Kelon Millington converted.

The score line remained the same until the 48th minute when Humphrey registered his second of the match to tie the score yet again at 2-2 for Den Amstel which would take the lead for the first time in the match, thanks to Humphrey’s strike yet again in the 69th minute, they led 3-2. But Bell West did not allow that feeling of sensing victory to linger with Den Amstel for any time, they canceled Den Amstel’s brief advantage sixty seconds later when Ezra Clarke fired home successfully to ensure the spoils were shared, equally.

Latest Points Standings

Team Played Won Lost Draw Points

Eagles 3 3 0 0 9

Pouderoyen 3 3 0 1 7

Slingerz 2 1 1 0 3

Den Amstel 3 0 1 2 2

Bell West 3 0 2 1 1

Uitvlugt Warriors 2 0 2 0 0