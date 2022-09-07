Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Two dead after minibus crashes into parked canter truck

Sep 07, 2022 News

Dead: Andrew Albert

Dead: Annalisa Lackhan

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A passenger did not make it home on Tuesday and a driver will never make another trip after his route 44 minibus slammed into a parked canter truck at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), killing them both.

Dead are Andrew Albert, known as ‘Dready Powers’ of Lamaha Park, Georgetown and Annalisa Lackhan, aka ‘Lisa’, a mother of two and a resident of Lot 81 Gopie Street, Buxton North, ECD. According police, Albert crashed around 13:01hrs while driving along the Good Hope public road.

Based on information received by this media house, Albert was trying to overtake a pick-up along the northern carriageway of the ECD highway but there was a collision. As a result, he lost control of the bus and it crashed into the canter truck, which was parked beside the road before toppling.

Several other passengers were also seriously injured in the smash-up and up to press time, they were still receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
In cellphone recorded videos obtained by this publication, public-spirited citizens were seen pulling the injured passengers from the toppled bus, but a motionless and visibly injured Albert, along with his passenger Lackhan, both 38 years old, were trapped. Eyewitnesses said that Lackhan was seated directly behind the driver’s seat.

To remove them, the Guyana Fire Service had to assist by cutting open the wrecked bus while an ambulance transported the injured to the GPHC.
Albert and Lackhan were taken there too but were pronounced dead on arrival and taken to the mortuary.

Investigators have stated that the driver of the pick-up that had reportedly collided with Albert’s bus before it crashed is in police custody assisting with investigations.
When the news of the fatal accident surfaced, many people were left in shock because some had seen Lackhan and Albert just moments before they died. One individual said in a Facebook post, “I just see Lisa on the park”. Lackhan had reportedly joined Albert’s bus to head home and many had interacted with Albert before he drove off.

Scenes from the smash-up at Good Hope (Photo Credit: Joseph Allen)

