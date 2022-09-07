Storage bond, workshop for CJIA to cost $37M – Engineer’s Estimate

Kaieteur News- Responding to the Ministry of Public Works’ invitation for bids for the construction of a storage bond and workshop at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), a total of 10 contractors have applied for the job.

This was released on Tuesday during the opening of tenders which revealed that the construction works at the airport are estimated to cost $37 million.

This publication had reported that with over US$166 million already pumped into the expansion of the airport, citizens should expect more of their taxpayers’ dollars going towards the ‘continued modernisation’ of the airport.

The airport expansion contract was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and was passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar. However, when the David Granger administration took over in 2015, it said that the very defective plan needed adjustments and changes were made. The decade-old project was awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the sum of US$150 million: $138 million from the China Exim Bank and $12 million from the consolidated fund – taxpayers’ money.

Notably, while the contract cost with the Chinese contractor remains at US$150M, the government is undertaking several multi-million upgrades to the airport which were separated into three parts. During a press conference back in August, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill had disclosed that the majority of the additional works being undertaken by the government at the airport should be completed within the next 18 months.

The additional spending by the government has considerably increased the amount of money spent on the airport thus far which falls way below international airport standards.

The $37 million that is expected to be spent to construct the storage bond and workshop will also be added as additional spending.

Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, was the design and supervision services of a secondary school at Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara.

The Prospect Secondary School project, according to Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh in his budget presentation, will form part of the $6 billion that was allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Construction of storage bond and workshop at Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Upgrade of rip rap seas defence structure between Prospect and Bygeval, Mahaicony, Region Five

Ministry of Education

Design and supervision of a new general secondary school at Parcel 106 Pln. Prospect, East Bank Demerara

Skeldon Energy Inc.

Provision of insurance for business interruption and boiler and machinery breakdown

Guyana Defence Force

Procurement of building materials for the construction of airstrip, Eteringbang

Ministry of Finance

Procurement of computer training in Microsoft Office