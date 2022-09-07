Storage bond, workshop for CJIA to cost $37M   – Engineer’s Estimate

Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- Responding to the Ministry of Public Works’ invitation for bids for the construction of a storage bond and workshop at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), a total of 10 contractors have applied for the job.
This was released on Tuesday during the opening of tenders which revealed that the construction works at the airport are estimated to cost $37 million.
This publication had reported that with over US$166 million already pumped into the expansion of the airport, citizens should expect more of their taxpayers’ dollars going towards the ‘continued modernisation’ of the airport.
The airport expansion contract was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and was passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar. However, when the David Granger administration took over in 2015, it said that the very defective plan needed adjustments and changes were made. The decade-old project was awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the sum of US$150 million: $138 million from the China Exim Bank and $12 million from the consolidated fund – taxpayers’ money.
Notably, while the contract cost with the Chinese contractor remains at US$150M, the government is undertaking several multi-million upgrades to the airport which were separated into three parts. During a press conference back in August, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill had disclosed that the majority of the additional works being undertaken by the government at the airport should be completed within the next 18 months.
The additional spending by the government has considerably increased the amount of money spent on the airport thus far which falls way below international airport standards.
The $37 million that is expected to be spent to construct the storage bond and workshop will also be added as additional spending.
Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, was the design and supervision services of a secondary school at Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara.
The Prospect Secondary School project, according to Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh in his budget presentation, will form part of the $6 billion that was allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Construction of storage bond and workshop at Cheddi Jagan International Airport
Upgrade of rip rap seas defence structure between Prospect and Bygeval, Mahaicony, Region Five
Ministry of Education
Design and supervision of a new general secondary school at Parcel 106 Pln. Prospect, East Bank Demerara
Skeldon Energy Inc.
Provision of insurance for business interruption and boiler and machinery breakdown
Guyana Defence Force
Procurement of building materials for the construction of airstrip, Eteringbang
Ministry of Finance
Procurement of computer training in Microsoft Office
Sep 07, 2022GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – West Demerara FA Kaieteur News – Eagles FC of Stewartville kept a perfect record of three wins from as many matches, brushing aside neighbours...
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – For reasons of libel, certain names will have to be withheld. The conspiracy to reject the final GECOM... more
Kaieteur News – It is reported that the APNU+AFC met with diplomatic representatives of the United States of America,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]