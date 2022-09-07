Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Semi-final showdowns on today

Sep 07, 2022

Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The semis-finals for the under20 boys and girls in the Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament were completed on Monday with Saints Conquerors and GCC Spartans advancing to the final in the under20 girls.

In the boys under20, YMCA Old Fort will battle with Saints S7N in that finale. Credit must be given to the performances of these teams that made their first Lucozade Indoor Hockey final.

In the men’s division, the semi-finals will see Hikers Cadets take on the undefeated YMCA Old Fort, while GCC Pitbulls challenge the undefeated Pepsi Hikers.

The YMCA Old Fort and Pepsi Hikers dominated their groups, but the Hikers Cadets will be led by the stalwart Devin Munroe and their lead goal scorer Shane Samuels. GCC Pitbulls will be led by national player Kareem McKenzie and the Sargeant brothers.

In the women’s division, the GCC Tigers will come against Woodpecker Hikers while Old Fort Igniters will play the GCC Spartans. The Spartans women have not lost a game thus far in the round robin which puts them in a comfortable position, however, none of these teams can be taken for granted.

Fans can expect a thrilling semi-final in both men and women’s division this evening from 17:00hrs.

Madison Fernandes (GCC Spartans) in solid possession of the ball.

 

 

