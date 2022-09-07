McKinnons, Phang shoot their way to impressive wins

Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc.’s Steel Challenge Competition…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) recently hosted what was declared to be an exciting and safe Steel Challenge Match, which was sponsored by Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc., at the GDF Small Bore Range at Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

Brief opening remarks were made by the Match Director, Captain Gary Sahai, who welcomed participants, identified the officials for the afternoon session and declared the Competition, open.

The two-stage match consisted of sanctioned Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA) stages, namely Smoke and Hope and Outer Limits. With safety and efficiency in mind, shooters were organised in order and took turns on each stage which gave rise to a lot of tense moments as spectators and competitors were treated to some pinging fun.

The competition requirements were as simple as the scoring: the shooter would assume his/her position in a 4 feet square shooting box with hands above their shoulders, upon the beep of the electronic timer, he/she would then draw their firearm and shoot at the targets, the timer stops when the shooter hits the stop plate.

The competition also featured a Wildcat division with the start position being the shooter aiming at a stick in the ground some distance away.

In the Limited Division, Ryan McKinnon (38.20 seconds) was the winner followed by Pravesh Harry (40.70 seconds) and Ray Beharry (44.00 seconds).

The Production Division saw Matthew Phang (48.09 seconds) reign supreme ahead of Lancelot Khan (48.70 seconds) and Imam Baksh (51.80 seconds).

Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (61.82 seconds) was the winner in the Wildcat Division while Gary Sahai (63.90 seconds) was second.

After the presentation of trophies, a special announcement was made to award medals to the shooters in each division with the fastest time/string on each stage.

Top Handgun shooter, Ryan McKinnon graciously declined from participating in this exercise thereby giving way to Pravesh Harry dominating the Limited Division in the Smoke & Hope (3.56 seconds) and Outer Limits (7.28 seconds).

The Production Division saw Kris Marques (3.25 seconds) won the Smoke & Hope while Lancelot Khan (9.28 seconds) won the Outer Limits. For the Wildcat Division, the Smoke & Hope winner was Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (4.83 seconds) while the Outer Limits winner was Gary Sahai (11.22 seconds).

CEO of Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc., Dallas Thomas, congratulated the Foundation on the well-organised and safe event and expressed commitment to make it an annual event.

The Board of Directors wishes to commend the Match Director, Range Master, Stats Officer, Range Officers and the shooters for ensuring an efficient event.

Special thanks also to the Guyana Defence Force, Chief of Staff, Commissioner of Police, OC and the ranks of TSU and the Guyana Police Force, the Media and GSSF members for their support in promoting practical shooting locally. Sincere thanks were also extended to Thomas for the invaluable support.

For more information on the GSSF, visit www.GuyanaSportShooting.com. The GSSF, an affiliate of the SCSA, will continue to host this action-packed shooting sport for local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis.