Grade 6 pupils to benefit from daily breakfast meals

Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education launched the National Breakfast programme which is set to provide a daily breakfast meal to Grade Six pupils in the coastal areas in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.
The programme, according to a release from the Ministry, was launched at the Mackenzie Primary School as part of its activities to observe Education Month 2022.
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand in her featured address at the launch stated that the programme wasn’t initiated since Ministry officials believe that some parents cannot provide breakfast for their children. She said, “We believe many can. But we also know a lot of children come to school without breakfast.”
According to the Minister, it is the State’s duty to help children as far as finances allow. She said that research around the world has proven that children who benefit from healthy nutrition learn better and perform better in school. Additionally, she noted that the School Feeding Programme that is ongoing has shown increased attendance and enrollment at schools.
The Breakfast programme this year will be rolled out to the tune of $267 million and is for every Grade Six child on the coast. The Minister explained that the Regional Administration in each region was asked to advise on who would be the best persons within the locale to cook and prepare the meals. She asserted that those persons are being hired to cook and the Ministry is paying for each meal.
Further, she mentioned that if the persons contracted to supply the meals cannot deliver what is required, there will be no delay in replacing them.
Prior to the launch of the breakfast programme, the Education Minister stated that children living in the hinterland regions were benefitting from a separate feeding programme.
Her Ministry, she said, intends to maintain a high standard of the programme so that children receive what is intended. “So I hope you understand what we intend; for children of Region 10, the children of Guyana will be given a nutritious and filling breakfast at the Grade Six level, every morning,” she assured.
