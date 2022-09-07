Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

De Opposition fighting a losing cause

Sep 07, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – People nah gat time fuh waste with de Opposition in dis country. Money is dere to be made and de people deh pon de hustle trying fuh mek de money wah is dere to be made as a result of de economy growing.

De Opposition holding public meeting. But de people nah bother with dem. De people remember how dem bin gat de country lockdown fuh five months just fuh tabulate slightly more dan 2,000 statement of polls.

In fact, de Opposition supporters nah even see dem statement of polls which de Coal-a-Shun seh show how it win de elections.

People nah gat time fuh waste. De hustle on fuh a dollar. Christmas deh around de corner.

Now some areas of de economy doing terrible. Like de fisheries sector. And instead of de govament issuing a demarche of protest against Suriname, it issuing public statement. Rashleigh Jackson mussy laughing he head off wherever he deh.  Instead of diplomacy, de PPP/C being discourteous.

At de end of de day, de prablem gat to be resolved through diplomatic talks. Not through discussion in de media. Instead of issuing statement which embarrassing de President of Suriname, de govament of Guyana shoulda delegate wan envoy to pursue dis matter to de end.

But since we find oil, it look like we issuing ultimatum. And we presumptuous! We want tell Suriname how dem gat fuh give we fishermen license fuh fish in dem waters. Wah gan happen if dem Venezuelan fisherman decide dat dem gat fuh get license fuh fish in we waters tuh?

Talk half, leff half.

 

 

